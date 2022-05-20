Tucker Carlson Asked Hunter Biden For Help With His Son's Georgetown Application

Hunter Biden agreed to help Tucker Carlson’s son with his application to Georgetown University in 2014 after the right-wing Fox News host and his wife, Susie Carlson, reached out asking for his support, according to email exchanges reviewed by The Washington Post.

“He loves Washington for all the right reasons, I think,” Tucker Carlson wrote to Biden. “And really wants to go to school here.”

Biden, a Georgetown graduate and son of then-Vice President Joe Biden, offered to write the Carlsons’ son a letter of recommendation, which delighted the two parents.

“I will do anything you would like me to do,” Biden said.

“Tucker and I have the greatest respect and admiration for you. Always!” Susie Carlson wrote back.

“I can’t thank you enough for writing that letter to Georgetown on Buckley’s behalf,” Tucker Carlson wrote to Biden a day later. “So nice of you. I know it’ll help. Hope you’re great and we can all get dinner soon.”

The emails were part of records retrieved from a laptop Biden reportedly left at a Delaware repair shop in 2019, first reported by The New York Post.

Buckley Carlson attended the University of Virginia, and it’s uncertain whether Georgetown accepted him.

Carlson addressed the emails in an interview with The Washington Post, but did not confirm their authenticity.

“I can’t confirm these emails,” Carlson said. “The emails that you’re referring to were described by our intel community as Russian disinformation.”

More than 50 former U.S. intelligence officials issued a letter in October 2020 assessing the release of Biden’s email as a Russian campaign to influence the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

“The arrival on the U.S. political scene of emails purportedly belonging to [former] Vice President Biden’s son Hunter, much of it related to his time serving on the Board of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation,” the intelligence officials wrote.

Carlson, who used to be close with Biden back in the day, now harshly criticizes him on his prime-time Fox News show “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

In March, following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, Carlson shared a report on a Kremlin-backed conspiracy theory that Biden funded a secret U.S. biolabs in Ukraine.