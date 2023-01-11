Air Force Academy Football Player Dies Suddenly At 21

An Air Force helmet sits on the sidelines during a 2016 NCAA football game between the Fresno State Bulldogs and the Air Force Falcons. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A 21-year-old Air Force Academy cadet who was an offensive lineman on the Falcons football team died Monday after “a medical emergency” on his way to class, the academy said Tuesday.

Hunter Brown had left his dormitory when he was stricken. First responders were unable to revive him. The school didn’t elaborate on a cause.

Advertisement

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, the Air Force Academy superintendent, said in a statement. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

With heavy hearts we share the loss of a cadet.

C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class.

Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates and fellow cadets.#NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/amPlznZqTC — U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) January 10, 2023

The sophomore, originally from Lake Charles, Louisiana, was pursuing a major in management and a minor in French. He had completed back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022 with Falcons football.

Football coach Troy Calhoun praised Brown as a “pure joy” who was beloved by his teammates.

“He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter,” Calhoun said. “His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”