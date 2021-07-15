TikTok Star Hunter Echo Apologizes After Saying He 'Groomed' Millie Bobby Brown

TikTok star Hunter “Echo” Ecimovic shared a video apologizing for the remarks he made about actor Millie Bobby Brown, telling fans he’s “not OK with how I went about stuff.”

The 21-year-old apologized after doing an Instagram Live on Monday where he said inappropriate things about the 17-year-old actor and made lewd comments about their alleged sexual relationship. The vlogger also claimed that he “groomed” the teen.

In the video on TikTok he posted saying he was sorry for his behavior, Ecimovic blamed his actions on alcohol and said that the livestream “should have never happened in the first place.”

“That was a stupid idea on my part to think it was gonna be OK to just continue to go live as it was getting more and more negative in the comments,” he said, adding that he’d been getting “more and more drunk” during the livestream.

He went on to say that after “seeing how negative the comments were and hearing or seeing whatever people were saying to me,” “it was getting me more and more irritated.”

“I said stuff that should have never been said. But my natural instinct when I see people doing that kind of stuff, or when I see what people are saying, I’m like, OK, let’s make it way worse and let’s antagonize, which is so stupid. But that’s how I decided to handle it,” he said.

Representatives for Brown responded to Ecimovic’s video and his subsequent apology in a statement calling his remarks “irresponsible, offensive and hateful.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, the actor’s representatives said: “Mr. Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful. Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all.” HuffPost has reached out to Brown’s representatives for more information.

Ecimovic insisted that he was “sorry” for the the livestream and that he was “not proud at all” of how he spoke.

“It sounded very immature, it looked horrible. It looked horrible on my family, it looked horrible on me, it looked horrible on my friends,” he said. “I am sorry for doing that livestream, I should have ended it the moment it started getting bad. But I chose not to, I said what I said, and I can’t take that back. I just want you to know that I’m not OK with what I said. I’m not trying to justify it at all. I just want you guys to know that I’m not OK with how I went about stuff.”