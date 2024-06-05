Politicsimpeachmentdepartment of justiceHunter Biden

Republicans Refer Hunter And James Biden For Criminal Prosecution In Impeachment Probe

President Joe Biden's son and brother allegedly made false statements during their interviews with lawmakers.
Arthur Delaney
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

WASHINGTON ― Republicans on Wednesday asked the Department of Justice to prosecute President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and brother James over alleged false statements they made to Congress.

Hunter and James Biden spoke to lawmakers earlier this year about their overseas business deals as part of Republicans’ impeachment inquiry. The criminal referrals may be the climax of the probe, which has not uncovered official acts of corruption by the president.

