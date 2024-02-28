‘Euphoria’ Star Hunter Schafer Arrested At Pro-Palestine Protest In NYC

Actor Hunter Schafer was among dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested Monday night in New York City after rallying during President Joe Biden’s appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”
The 25-year-old, known for her roles in “Euphoria” and “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” joined a demonstration organized by the New York chapter of the progressive anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace. More than 100 Jewish Americans and allies attended the protest at 30 Rockefeller Plaza to “disrupt” Biden’s interview with Meyers, according to a statement from JVP shared on Monday.
Protesters rallied in the lobby of the 30 Rock building, criticizing the Biden administration’s Gaza policy and wearing black T-shirts that read, “Not in our name” and “Cease-fire now.” Photos and video of the demonstration show Schafer among those chanting and wearing one of the shirts.
“It is important for us in New York City to tell Biden that he’s not welcome here. And until he calls a cease-fire, we don’t want to see him,” protester Jane Hirschmann, who co-founded the anti-occupation group Jews Say No!, told Middle East Eye in a video taken at the rally.
JVP said that police arrested about 50 demonstrators after they refused to stop protesting in the building, but officers told HuffPost they took a total of 30 — including Schafer — into custody. The police issued two summonses for trespassing and disorderly conduct for every person arrested.
Schafer has not released a statement nor posted on social media since the arrest; organizers said she and others will appear in court sometime next month.
“We commend her commitment to Palestinian freedom and to a future of justice for everyone,” a JVP spokesperson said of Schafer in a separate statement on Wednesday.
Biden has faced increased scrutiny for his administration’s continued unconditional support for Israel’s ongoing military offensive in Gaza, which began after Hamas militants launched an attack on Oct. 7 that killed about 1,200 people in Israel and resulted in hundreds of hostages, about half of whom were released during a temporary cease-fire last year.
Since then, Israel has killed more than 29,000 Palestinians in Gaza — a third of whom are children — and displaced millions who are desperate for food, water, shelter and medicine. Last week, the U.S. vetoed a cease-fire resolution by the United Nations Security Council for the third time.
After taping the late show interview on Monday, Biden told reporters he was optimistic that a truce between Israel and Hamas would be reached soon.
“Well, I hope by the beginning of the weekend — I mean, the end of the weekend,” he said. “My national security adviser tells me that we’re close. We’re close, it’s not done yet. And my hope is that by next Monday we’ll have a cease-fire.”