Civilians, Firefighters Injured In Multiple Explosions At Huntington Beach Oktoberfest

Civilians and firefighters were injured Saturday night when three explosions erupted during an Oktoberfest celebration in Huntington Beach in southern California. Authorities believe the blasts were caused by a transformer, but are still investigating.

Witness Kyle Nelson told KTLA-5 TV that he saw three large explosions in rapid succession at the festival — and captured one of them on camera.

KTLA reported that two firefighters and two civilians were treated for injuries described as minor, according to Huntington Beach Fire Department officials.

The explosions and a fire occurred at the Old World German restaurant, where Oktoberfest events were being held, according to ABC-7

Huntington Beach Octoberfest 2nd of 3 explosions pic.twitter.com/YbWdR1670O — Kyle (@kylen1972) October 6, 2019

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.