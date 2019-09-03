See Photos Of Hurricane Dorian's Destruction In The Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian continued to pummel the Bahamas on Tuesday, submerging more than half of the Caribbean nation under water and claiming at least five lives so far.
Moving at a glacial pace, the storm has lingered over the Bahamas since Monday and isn’t expected to clear the islands until midnight Tuesday. Meanwhile, thousands of people have made distress calls to radio stations looking for refuge from the storm and help to escape their flooded homes.
“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Tuesday. “The devastation is unprecedented and extensive.”
See photos of the unfolding disaster below:
