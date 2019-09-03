See Photos Of Hurricane Dorian's Destruction In The Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian continued to pummel the Bahamas on Tuesday, submerging more than half of the Caribbean nation under water and claiming at least five lives so far.

Moving at a glacial pace, the storm has lingered over the Bahamas since Monday and isn’t expected to clear the islands until midnight Tuesday. Meanwhile, thousands of people have made distress calls to radio stations looking for refuge from the storm and help to escape their flooded homes.

“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said Tuesday. “The devastation is unprecedented and extensive.”

See photos of the unfolding disaster below:

Handout via Getty Images Hurricane Dorian inches northwest away from the Bahamas as a Category 2 storm in this satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, taken Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Handout via Getty Images A U.S. Coast Guard image shows damage to a marina in the Bahamas on Monday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Pounding rain floods a building in Freeport, the main city on Grand Bahama Island, on Tuesday.

Live Storms Media A video from Live Storms Media shows total destruction on the Abaco Islands.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A U.S. Coast Guard photo taken Monday shows intense flooding on the runway of Marsh Harbour Airport, which serves the Abaco Islands.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A family with a small child is escorted to a safety zone amid flooding in Freeport on Tuesday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Cars are submerged in water in Freeport on Tuesday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Two people wade through a flooded Freeport street on Tuesday.

REUTERS A truck pushes a stalled car through a flooded street on Monday after Hurricane Dorian ripped through Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.