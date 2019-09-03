Hurricane Dorian wreaked havoc on parts of the Bahamas over the weekend, killing at least five people and leaving a humanitarian crisis in its wake.

The hurricane reached Category 5 at one point, with peak winds of 185 mph, making it the most powerful storm on record to hit the islands. Thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed, hospitals sustained damage and swaths of Grand Bahama Island were left largely impassable due to high water and wreckage.

“It’s total devastation. It’s decimated. Apocalyptic. It looks like a bomb went off,” Lia Head-Rigby, who helps run a local hurricane relief organization, told The Associated Press. “It’s not rebuilding something that was there; we have to start again.”

Here’s how you can help: