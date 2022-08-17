These Are Emergency Supplies You Should Have For Hurricane Season

If you live anywhere along the United States’ eastern seaboard or Gulf shores, then you’re familiar with the cyclonic winds and tropical storms that make up hurricane season, which typically runs from June through November. Hurricanes wreak havoc through intense winds and heavy rainfall, leaving floods, severe erosion and property damage in their wake.

And if you get the feeling that weather-related disasters seem to be on the rise, you wouldn’t be wrong. NOAA’s Climate.gov, which utilizes the agency’s authoritative scientific data to promote a public understanding of climate change, reports that the number and cost of weather and climate disasters are increasing in the U.S. The Environmental Protection Agency also reports that tropical cyclone intensity has risen noticeably over the past 20 years.

This all means that maintaining a well-stocked emergency supply in case of a hurricane is never be a bad idea. NOAA’s complete list of recommended essentials is a great place to start. You can also take a look at the following list of potentially lifesaving items and safety supplies that you may not already have at home to see if you need to add anything to your existing stock or need to start building one now.

