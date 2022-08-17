These Are Emergency Supplies You Should Have For Hurricane Season

1
A pair of LED headlamps for hands-free lighting
A seal-tight bucket and bleach for sanitation basics
A battery-operated camping fan with LED light
A heavy-duty retractable utility knife with three replacement blades
A portable and rechargeable jump starter for your car
A long-lasting water-filtering straw with almost 83,000 five-star-ratings
A wildly popular portable power station
A powerful backup generator
A gas-powered stove for when your electric range isn't available
An easy-to-hang solar-powered indoor LED lamp
An emergency weather radio you can crank to operate
A universally compatible backup power bank to charge your devices
A large quantity of non-perishable food
An ice-retentive cooler for perishable goods
A highly rated set of jumper cables to boost a dead battery
A two-person survival kit for disaster situations
A 84-count combo pack of assorted batteries for all your battery-powered devices
A case of water bottles for when tap water isn't drinkable
A pack of of long-burning emergency candles
A three-pack of safety lighters to keep candles and stoves lit
A first aid kit for potential minor injuries