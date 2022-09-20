Stunning Photos Show Damage Left In Hurricane Fiona's Wake

Hurricane Fiona lumbered slowly north Tuesday, strengthening into a Category 3 storm as it approached the Turks and Caicos Islands, having caused widespread damage in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

At least two people have died in Puerto Rico as a direct result of the storm: A 58-year-old man in Comerio died after being swept away by a river behind his home, and a man in his 30s died after inadvertently lighting his generator on fire while refueling it.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center warned Tuesday that parts of Puerto Rico could see an additional 1 to 4 inches of rain as Fiona departs. That’s on top of the 12 to 20 inches some areas have received, with some localities seeing as much as 35 inches of rain.

San Juan business owner Juan Miguel Gonzalez told CNN he’s seen more people lose their houses in Fiona than in Hurricane Maria in 2017, which caused more than 3,000 deaths.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “Maria was tough winds. But this one, with all the rain, it just destroyed everything in the house.”

Emergency responders are slowly working to restore utilities to the island, where more than 1.1 million people are without power, and officials told The Associated Press that 837,000 customers ― two-thirds of the island ― are without water.

In the Dominican Republic, one death has been reported so far and more than 1 million people were without running water Monday afternoon.

Civil defense personnel and firefighters work to remove fallen trees from the highway that connects the provinces of Maria Trinidad Sanchez and Samana, Dominican Republic, on Monday, after the passage of Hurricane Fiona. ERIKA SANTELICES via Getty Images

Mud covers the floor of a home flooded in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday. Stephanie Rojas via Associated Press

The National Guard directs traffic on a road affected by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday. Stephanie Rojas via Associated Press

A man walks down a flooded street in the Juana Matos neighborhood of Catano, Puerto Rico, on Monday. AFP via Getty Images

A flooded street is seen after the passage of the hurricane in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on Monday. JOSE RODRIGUEZ via Getty Images

A man looks at a flooded road in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on Monday. JOSE RODRIGUEZ via Getty Images

A vehicle is submerged in Salinas, Puerto Rico, on Monday. Stephanie Rojas via Associated Press

View of a park in Samana, Dominican Republic, on Monday. ERIKA SANTELICES via Getty Images

A member of the Puerto Rico National Guard wades through water Monday in search of people to be rescued from flooded streets in the aftermath of the hurricane in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Ricardo Arduengo via Reuters

A woman stands outside her flooded house Monday in Salinas, Puerto Rico. JOSE RODRIGUEZ via Getty Images

A view of destroyed buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on Monday. Ricardo Rojas via Reuters

A man stands amid debris on the seashore Monday in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Ricardo Rojas via Reuters

A boat lies washed up on shore Monday in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Ricardo Ortiz/Reuters TV via Reuters

Debris covers the entrance of a house Monday in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. Ricardo Arduengo via Reuters

A parking area is seen flooded outside Roberto Clemente Stadium on Monday in Salinas, Puerto Rico. JOSE RODRIGUEZ via Getty Images