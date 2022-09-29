Stunning Photos Show Hurricane Ian's Destructive Aftermath

Extremely dangerous conditions persist in Florida as Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, moved north up the Atlantic coast, leaving a trail of destruction.

Ian dropped anywhere from 6 inches to 20 inches of rain across central Florida, with peak wind gusts of 140 mph recorded in Cape Coral, near where it made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 monster.

As search and rescue efforts ramp up, the death toll remained unclear. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told “Good Morning America” the fatalities are likely “in the hundreds,” but his office was unable to confirm the number to HuffPost and Gov. Ron DeSantis said it was “an estimate” based on 911 calls from stranded residents.

More than 2.6 million people were without power in the state, according to PowerOutage.us, and it will take time for that to be fully restored.

“We’ve already restored about three-quarters of a million customers, but clearly the more impacted areas near Naples and Fort Myers will take longer,” Peter Robbins, a spokesperson for Florida Power and Light, told CNN. “We won’t stop until every last person is on, but I know our customers are going to need some patience.”

See the latest photos below.

This aerial photo shows damaged homes and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, in Fort Myers. via Associated Press

Vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through on Sept. 29, in Fort Myers. Joe Raedle via Getty Images

A commercial sign lies in the street after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, 2022 in Bartow. Gerardo Mora via Getty Images

Tom Park begins cleaning up after Hurricane Ian moved through on Sept. 29, 2022 in Punta Gorda. Win McNamee via Getty Images

In this aerial view, damaged homes are seen after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida on Sept. 29, 2022 in Punta Gorda. Win McNamee via Getty Images

Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Sept. 29, in Fort Myers. Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Stedi Scuderi looks over her apartment after floodwater inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Sept. 29, in Fort Myers. Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Residents inspect damage to a marina as boats are partially submerged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, on Sept. 29. GIORGIO VIERA via Getty Images

Stefanie Karas stands in her apartment after floodwater inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Thursday in Fort Myers. Joe Raedle via Getty Images

A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, in Lee County, was knocked out by Hurricane Ian on Thursday. Associated Press

In this photo provided by Orange County Fire Rescue's public information office, firefighters help people stranded by Hurricane Ian early Thursday. Orange County Fire Rescue's Public Information Office via AP

Damaged boats are seen after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers on Thursday. Marco Bello via Reuters

Shawn Hulbert, 38, stands outside his damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda on Thursday. Shannon Stapleton via Reuters