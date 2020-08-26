Laura Swirls Toward Gulf Coast As Category 2 Hurricane

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Laura has strengthened into a category 2 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, rapidly intensifying as it barrels towards the coasts of Louisiana and Texas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Laura, located about 380 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas, is packing maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour, the NHC said, adding it is likely to be a major hurricane at landfall and weaken rapidly thereafter.

