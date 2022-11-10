Hurricane Nicole Takes Aim At Florida; Trump To Stay Home At Mar-A-Lago

Floridians were bracing for Hurricane Nicole after the storm strengthened Wednesday evening and headed toward the state’s Atlantic coast, where officials issued mandatory evacuation orders that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

The storm was expected to make landfall between 1 and 4 a.m. local time, near Palm Beach.

Nicole had maximum sustained winds clocked at nearly 75 mph late Wednesday evening, although forecasters said it wasn’t expected to increase in strength through the night.

Advertisement

Officials at the National Hurricane Center warned it could cause a dangerous storm surge that could raise water levels by 4 to 6 feet and prompt flash floods and urban deluges. The agency also said the hurricane could spawn tornadoes overnight and into early Thursday across parts of Florida.

845 PM Radar Update | Hurricane Nicole is about 110 miles ESE of the Treasure Coast. The main impacts will be occurring overnight. Be sure to have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts overnight. Charge phones and ensure radios have working batteries. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/GtGgvjdU3R — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) November 10, 2022

“Winds are the main concern with Nicole,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said at a news conference Wednesday. “It will affect huge parts of the state of Florida pretty much all day Thursday.”

The storm made landfall in the Bahamas earlier Wednesday. About 900 people were in storm shelters after Nicole, then a tropical storm, caused extensive flooding and power outages across the island chain.

Advertisement

Trump is in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach County. A Trump adviser told The Washington Post that the resort was closed amid mandatory evacuation orders but said Trump was not leaving.

The wedding of his daughter Tiffany Trump is scheduled at the venue later this week.

The Associated Press noted that it’s rare for a hurricane to strike Florida in November. Only two hurricanes have made landfall there since record keeping began in 1853: one in 1935 and another in 1985.