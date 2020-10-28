Zeta Takes Aim At Hurricane-Weary Gulf Coast

On Dauphin Island, off the Alabama coast, workers at Dauphin Island Marina prepared for Zeta, although there was little left to protect after Hurricane Sally hit in September.

“We don’t have any docks or fuel pumps at this point. Sally took it all out,” employee Jess Dwaileebe said.

In Louisiana’s coastal St. Bernard Parish, east of New Orleans, Robert Campo readied his marina, again, for an approaching storm. “We’re down for four or five days, that’s four or five days nobody’s fishing. That’s four or five days nobody is shrimping. That’s four or five days, no economic wheels are turning,” he said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Thomas Hymel, an extension agent in Jeanerette with the LSU Agricultural Center, said of this year’s series of storms and other troubles. He said the storms have meant more than a month of downtime for seafood harvesters, many of whom are suffering a drop in demand from restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

