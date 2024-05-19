People Are Rallying Behind This Mom Of Six After Her Husband Refused To Do ANYTHING For Her On Mother's Day

So, Mother’s Day was last weekend, and while scrolling through my feed — in the midst of all of the sweet messages — I stumbled upon this enraging post by redditor TangerninePast7416, who said her husband claimed it wasn’t his job to celebrate her on Mother’s Day, despite her being a mom to their six children.

Daniel Lozano Gonzalez via Getty Images

I almost threw my phone when I read this one. Here’s the full story: “Background: Been married to my husband for two- and-a-half years. I have three children and three stepchildren.”

Advertisement

“Not only is it Mother’s Day, but also my mother’s birthday. His mother’s birthday was last week. I thought of the present, bought it, planned a dinner for her, ordered it, and bought the cake. She wanted to celebrate with her 98-year-old mother today. I did the same thing for my mother today. He vacuumed before my parents came over, grilled the steaks and salmon, and helped clean up after dinner. That is it.”

“I show up for all my stepkids’ performances, games, and school events. I plan their birthday parties and buy all their presents. The same goes for Christmas. I remind him of all of these events.”

Advertisement

“He rarely even knows what I get them. I do the same on any important holidays for him—birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine’s Day, Father’s Day, and Christmas.”

Advertisement

“Hardly anything happened for me today. Two of my kids said, ‘Happy Mother’s Day.’”

My 11-year-old stepdaughter also said it and gave me a very cute jar of all the things she loves about me. My 16-year-old son told me the present he bought me won’t come until tomorrow. My 13-year-old daughter told me that she asked my husband by text to help her with several things, and he never responded. When she had asked me what I wanted, I told her updated pictures for my office, knowing it wouldn’t be expensive to just print some of our favorite photos, and it would mean a lot to me.”

“I was disappointed. I was disappointed that all I asked of my 18-year-old son was to take a new picture with me, and he couldn’t be bothered.”

“I was disappointed that my husband told me, ‘You are not my mother’ and ‘I didn’t do anything for my kids’ mother, so why would I do something for you.’”

“I am hurt, and I feel bad for feeling hurt. I feel selfish. He did help with dinner, but I would have liked a ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ from him and maybe a card.”

“Bonus points if he could understand that helping the 13-year-old print some pictures would mean a lot to her and me. That would have made me feel valued and special.”

Advertisement

“I don’t need the spa day, breakfast in bed, being celebrated every moment like my brother does for his wife. And I’m so happy for her that he does that. That isn’t my husband’s personality. I would never expect that.”

“But is it too assholey to just want a little understanding and appreciation for all the things that I do for all our kids, even if it is a commercial holiday? He says that I’m mean and an asshole for being upset. I didn’t yell and scream, just cried, and didn’t want him to cuddle me to ease his own anxiety.”

I am in utter disbelief at this woman’s husband and the fact that he felt comfortable saying, “Why would I do something for you?” TO HER FACE when she’s literally raising his six kids. It’s wild. “The bar was on the floor, and he still slid under it,” user lupuscrepusculum agreed.

He’s about to be in for a rude awakening on Father’s Day.

“You can kindly repay the favor on Father’s Day by not doing a fucking thing for him and remind him he’s not your father, so there’s nothing to celebrate,” user garlicheesebread agreed.

Advertisement

The kids are clearly learning from their dad that their mom/stepmom isn’t valued.

“I think you should take a step back and match everyone’s (over 18) energy,” user SeeHearSpeak0 said. “If they don’t want to put an ounce of energy into caring about you, it’s ok to direct the care and energy that you put into them to yourself.”

Not everyone is on the woman’s side; in fact, one user NovaPrime1988, defended the husband’s actions.

“Look, your children are old enough to celebrate Mother’s Day with you. These holidays are for CHILDREN to celebrate their parents. Not husbands and wives. At least not when children are old enough to do this themselves.”

Sadly, this type of treatment isn’t rare and is often a sign that the woman is not valued in the relationship. “Five years ago, on Mother’s Day, I worked a nearly 14-hour day in food service, and Mother’s Day is crazy. Half an hour after I got home, my ex asked me what I was cooking for dinner,” user WakingOw1 said.

“I said, ‘It’s Mother’s Day, and I just worked 14 hours; maybe you can cook dinner.’ He told me, ‘You’re not MY mother.’ We’d been together 35 years at that point, and I was wavering whether or not I wanted to stay together any longer. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Advertisement