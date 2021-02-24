Happy Husky Literally Says 'No!' When Asked To Come Inside From The Snow

This dog does not want to come inside.

Footage from Texas shows a husky named Malakai who doesn’t want to miss a chance to play in the snow. When told to come inside, Malakai refused.

“He shakes his head ‘no’ when he’s not ready to eat or he doesn’t want to do something,” the dog’s owner, Melissa Renick of Tyler, Texas told SWNS. “He’s done that his whole life.”

Eventually, Malakai barked out a very human-sounding “No!”

“He’s like a little human,” she said. “He vocalizes when he likes and doesn’t like something.”

Check it out in the clip above.