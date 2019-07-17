In 'Hustlers,' Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu And Cardi B Strip Down And Get Even

Jennifer Lopez educates Constance Wu on the intricacies of a stripper pole in the first trailer for “Hustlers,” her hotly anticipated crime caper inspired by a real-life case.

Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, “Hustlers” is based on a 2015 New York Magazine story, “The Hustlers at Scores.” In it, journalist Jessica Pressler profiled a group of former strip club workers who joined forces to scam their wealthy Wall Street clients out of money.

The film version is being billed as a modern-day, female-centric “Robin Hood” and appears to take a few cues from 2018’s “Ocean’s Eight.” Lopez stars as Ramona, the matriarch of a troupe of exotic dancers that includes Wu, Lizzo, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart and Keke Palmer.

As one may expect from its star-studded, multi-talented cast, “Hustlers” boasts plenty of high-octane, steamy dance sequences. A few credit card swipes and one emergency room visit later, the girls are living a life of luxury ― that is, until things “get out of control,” as Julia Stiles’ character, Elizabeth, points out.

Lopez, currently on a U.S. concert tour, told Jimmy Fallon in a Tuesday interview she was “really excited” for audiences to see the full movie, due out in September.

“It’s really a story about human nature,” she said, “and greed and desperation and what people do.”

“Hustlers” hits theaters Sept. 13.