Perhaps you’re looking for a low-maintenance pet, or maybe you can’t keep a succulent alive. (Or both — no judgment!). If you want to add some life and greenery to you space, but are hopeless at keeping anything alive, you might want to check out Kickstarter’s favorite zero-maintenance aquarium: the EcoQube C Aquarium.

This innovative little aquarium packages a lot into its compact design. The all-in-one ecosystem includes a self-cleaning and self-sustaining fish tank and herb planter on the top. It’s basically a hydroponic fish take that’s also a garden. The fish waste fertilizes the plant, while the plant on top of the tank cleans the fish’s water. It’s entirely self-sustaining — just don’t forget the fish food.

Use the EcoQube C Aquarium to bring some life into your living room, cubicle, kitchen or even bathroom. Enjoy the beauty of an aquarium without any of the usual costly and time-consuming maintenance. Just fill the tank with water, plug it in and enjoy watching your fish and plant grow in harmony.

It’s the perfect setup to teach kids about biology and ecology while adding some brightness and greenery into your living space. You’ll never have to change any filters, saving you up to $250 a year. Plus, this tank uses 50% less energy and 90% less water than comparable aquariums — and that’s something to feel good about.

Become a fish and a plant parent without any cleaning or hassle with this ingenious, cost-saving aquarium-planter hybrid. The EcoQube C Aquarium is available for just $100, saving you money, stress and time with its easy and convenient setup.

