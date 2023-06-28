Watch A Hyena Swim The Backstroke — Because Nature Likes To Mess With Us

A hyena swimming what looks like the backstroke in South Africa has captivated viewers on YouTube. (Watch the video below.)

In a clip shared Saturday by Latest Sightings, the hyena frolics in a watering hole in the Kruger National Park area, and even appears to blow bubbles.

Videographer Lambert Fourie had been waiting at the water for animals to arrive and drink, but this local had different plans, according to Latest Sightings.

“I could hardly believe my eyes as the hyena proceeded to perform what could only be described as a backstroke,” Fourie said. “All four paws in the air, he was splashing about without a care in the world.”

Hyenas are “good swimmers,” according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

But the backstroke?