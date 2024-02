Tower 28's super popular "SOS" hypochlorous acid spray

"Tower 28 is probably the most well known and well marketed [hypochlorous acid spray]," Dr. Jaber wrote via email."It helps to strengthen and soothe the skin while helping to reduce redness and inflammation as well as skin sensitivity," Dr. Garshick explained. "Because it also has antibacterial properties, it can be helpful for those dealing with breakouts and the spray formulation makes it a great option for post-workout. It can be used all year round."It's also beloved by HuffPost editors, including shopping writers Tessa Flores and Lourdes Avila Uribe "I've been using the Tower28 spray for almost 6 months and have come to be absolutely dependent on it. I have combination, acne-prone skin that can be temperamental with seasonal changes and gets easily irritated, so I was hesitant to try a new ingredient. Luckily, my skin took to it immediately," wrote Uribe. "Not only does it help with hydration and give me a nice glow, but it has made a noticeable difference with my breakouts. I use it after workouts and after I wash my face in the evenings and feel fresh and clean."Flores also uses Tower 28's hypochlorous acid spray daily. "I use this every morning and night between my skin care products to help trap in moisture and optimize absorption, as well as use [it] regularly on my hands whenever I feel [an eczema] flare-up coming along," she said