Supreme Court Hypocrite Lindsey Graham Blistered By Own Words In Lincoln Project Ad

The Republican Lincoln Project launched Sen. Lindsey Graham’s own words against him in a scathing new “Lindsey Must Go” ad Saturday. It attacks his hypocrisy in his push to quickly choose a new Supreme Court justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The South Carolina Republican and the other GOP senators blocked the confirmation of Merrick Garland, Barack Obama’s nomination for the Supreme Court, in February 2016, Obama’s final year. Graham swore he would do the same for a Republican president.

If there’s a Supreme Court opening in the “last year of President’s Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait ’til the next election” to confirm a new justice, Graham swore in a 2018 Atlantic interview featured in the ad.

If he ever contradicted that vow, “I want you to use my words against me,” Graham challenged the media and the public.

He got his wish.

Check out the ad above.

In light of these two events, I will support President @realDonaldTrump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg.



#3 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020

The Lincoln Project has joined with the Lindsey Must Go Super PAC on a substantial TV ad buy targeting the senator in his tight race against his Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison.

“We knew Lindsey Graham was a hypocrite, but he really secured his place in the Hypocrite Hall of Fame,” Lauren Harper of LMG PAC said in a statement. “Senator Graham once again confirmed to the people of South Carolina that he’s willing to break his promises when it is politically convenient for him and his political party.”

You asked us to use your own words against you. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/voxoR8Nvb9 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 19, 2020