‘I Am Legend’ Screenwriter Debunks Vaccine Conspiracy Involving Film Once And For All

A COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theory involving the sci-fi movie “I Am Legend” was firmly shut down by one of the 2007 film’s screenwriters on Monday.

Akiva Goldsman responded to anti-vaccine misinformation which cites the fictional feature starring Will Smith (in which a genetically reprogrammed virus and not a vaccine turns people into vampires) as evidence for not receiving the safe and effective shots to combat the coronavirus.

“Oh. My. God. It’s a movie,” tweeted Goldsman, whose script with Mark Protosevich was based on Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel of the same name.

“I made that up. It’s. Not. Real,” he added.

On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the possible side effects from receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

Turning into a vampire is not one of them.