Patrick Swayze Remembered By Jennifer Grey, Demi Moore In New Documentary

Patrick Swayze secured his place in Hollywood history with performances in “Dirty Dancing” and “Ghost.” Some 10 years after Swayze’s death, co-stars Jennifer Grey and Demi Moore are among those to reflect on their experiences working with the actor in a new documentary.

“I Am Patrick Swayze” will air on the Paramount Network Aug. 18 (which would have been Swayze’s 67th birthday) and, based on the trailer, is a heartfelt tribute to the three-time Golden Globe nominee, who died in 2009 of pancreatic cancer. Along with appearances by the aforementioned stars, the film features powerful testimonials from Swayze’s wife, Lisa Niemi, and brother Don.

“Patrick performed like he had something to prove,” Rob Lowe, who co-starred with Swayze in 1986’s “Youngblood,” says in the trailer. “What Patrick accomplished in his life, very few people get to accomplish.”

Moore adds: “Patrick had something about him that was very rugged, but that also had that beautiful, gentle, sensuous ability to move.”

In addition to the star’s acting and dancing accolades, however, “I Am Patrick Swayze” hints at personal turmoil. In one clip, the actor himself admits to having “demons that run around in my insides.”

Later, Niemi explains, “He’d be bubbly and fun, and as soon as he’s by himself and alone, he would just crash.”

Following its San Antonio Film Festival premiere, “I Am Patrick Swayze” hits the Paramount Network on Aug. 18.

Watch the full trailer below.