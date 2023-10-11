Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed. As always, don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the best deals.
I’m a shopping writer, but I hate spending money. I know it might sound counterintuitive, but I dislike parting with my hard-earned dollars over unnecessary things that clutter up my home — items that don’t add to my life and aren’t useful. But when I find products that are truly practical and would make my life better, I listen.
I see Prime Day as an opportunity to stock up on essentials that I need to buy anyway at a lower cost, and to take the plunge on more expensive items I’ve been wanting while they’re discounted into my price range. Essentially, I’m trying to shop so smart that I beat Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days at its own game.
Below are some of the items I’m planning to buy on sale during Prime Big Deal Days.
