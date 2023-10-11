Amazon

A five-minute daily reflection journal (up to 26% off)

This five-minute daily journal is a great pick for for anyone interested in mindfulness or who wants to incorporate more thoughtfulness into their life. It includes specific prompts designed for cultivating gratitude and self-reflection, including weekly challenges and daily highlights. It's a great option for people (like myself) who want to spend more time reflecting, but are having trouble committing to open, long-form journals.



In fact, this is specifically designed to be a "journal for people who don't write journals" — and its five-minute premise helps ensure that it's a habit that's manageable enough to stick to. I'll be picking up one of these for myself for this reason.



The notebook is decidedly smart and elegant, made with a linen hardcover, strong binding and gold foiling lettering. It has enough pages for six months' use and is specifically undated to ensure that you can start it up at any time. It's available in seven colors.