Twitter Users Dream Of Better Future With #IHopeOurNextPresident Hashtag

One Twitter user wants the next prez not to have a Twitter account.

A lot of people have high hopes for whoever replaces Donald Trump in the White House, but they also have very different priorities for what qualities the next president should possess.

Luckily, a new trending hashtag on Twitter, #IHopeOurNextPresident, is providing a window into what really matters to certain voters.

Some people have simple desires:

Others have specific people in mind:

But there are also those who seem more concerned with policy than who is elected.

