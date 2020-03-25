People Share Their Self-Isolation Struggles With #IKnewIHadCabinFeverWhen

Misery loves company ― especially when the misery is caused by self-isolation because of coronavirus concerns.

With millions staying at home to avoid spreading COVID-19, there are a lot of people feeling a little “stuck.”

Luckily, Jimmy Fallon feels your pain.

On Wednesday, the “Tonight Show” host posted a tweet that included a hashtag that struck a chord with the housebound: #IKnewIHadCabinFeverWhen.

#IKnewIHadCabinFeverWhen I whispered to my hand sanitizer, “You’re like a son to me.” — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) March 25, 2020

The show quickly sent out another tweet asking folks to share their own tales of cabin fever.

Tweet out your stories of going stir-crazy with the hashtag #IKnewIHadCabinFeverWhen and it could be on the show! https://t.co/YFoFTN0VoY — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 25, 2020

As you might expect, people were happy to comply (especially because they had plenty of time on their hands).

Some examples that stuck out ...

#IKnewIHadCabinFeverWhen I started naming all the cushions on my sofa with different days of the week so I don't wear just one out — Susie Q (@savannahsister) March 25, 2020

#IKnewIHadCabinFeverWhen I watched the entire season of “The West Wing” on Netflix, but watched it through my neighbors living room window. We all enjoyed it. @jimmyfallon #LateNight — 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻 𝗢’𝗡𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗹 (@Chrisoshow) March 25, 2020

#IKnewIHadCabinFeverWhen I started a bar crawl by putting beers in every room of the house. — Tori Loomis (@toriloomis9) March 25, 2020

#IKnewIHadCabinFeverWhen My daughter started making hats for the cats. The cats are now plotting our demise... pic.twitter.com/tuCpjiQa7Q — MKB (@MKButler428) March 25, 2020

#IKnewIHadCabinFeverWhen I was jealous of the characters on @NBCThisisUs who were allowed to be together at a birthday party like it was nbd #selfquarantine pic.twitter.com/X6amhtJliz — Socially Distant Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) March 25, 2020

#IKnewIHadCabinFeverWhen I started shooting at flies in dog poop with a BB gun from the kitchen window. (True Story) — Jim of Pennsyltucky (@jimdigs) March 25, 2020