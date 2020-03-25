WEIRD NEWS

People Share Their Self-Isolation Struggles With #IKnewIHadCabinFeverWhen

Jimmy Fallon started the hashtag when he posted that he'd whispered to his hand sanitizer, “You’re like a son to me.”

Misery loves company ― especially when the misery is caused by self-isolation because of coronavirus concerns.

With millions staying at home to avoid spreading COVID-19, there are a lot of people feeling a little “stuck.”

Luckily, Jimmy Fallon feels your pain.

On Wednesday, the “Tonight Show” host posted a tweet that included a hashtag that struck a chord with the housebound: #IKnewIHadCabinFeverWhen.

The show quickly sent out another tweet asking folks to share their own tales of cabin fever.

As you might expect, people were happy to comply (especially because they had plenty of time on their hands).

Some examples that stuck out ...

