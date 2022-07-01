Mother And Son Rehearse Weirdly Sexual Wedding Dance On TLC’s 'I Love A Mama’s Boy'

Ethan Weisman practices a sexy mother-son dance with his mother, Esther Weisman, in this clip from "I Love A Mama's Boy." TLC

Family togetherness is a good thing, but this mother and son take things to a bizarre extreme.

That’s because the wedding dance routine rehearsed by Ethan Weisman and his mother, Esther Weisman, on the TLC reality show “I Love A Mama’s Boy” takes on a weirdly sexual vibe ― including a little spanking.

In an advance clip of Sunday’s show given to People.com, Esther notes that “the mother and son dance is very important,” so when Ethan decided their dance should be done toMarvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing, ”she went along with the request.

Advertisement

“Ethan wants to dance to ‘Sexual Healing.’ I said, ‘Make it memorable!’” she says in the clip.

Things get more awkward when Ethan’s fiance, Leyna Rosen, enters the studio right when Ethan tells Esther to “dance on me. Like, grind on me.”

Not surprisingly, the situation bothers Rosen a little bit.

“It’s hard to ignore because it looks like they’re more together than we are, but it’s something I’ve gotten used to,” she tells the camera.

The complete sequence airs Sunday, but you can get a sneak peek courtesy of People.com.