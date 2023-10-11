ShoppingBeautyhomePrime Day 2023

I Regret To Inform You Time Is Running Out On These Incredible Prime Day Splurges

Popular high-end home items like air purifiers, vacuums and power stations, luxury beauty gadgets and skin care products, must-have coffee makers and more.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095BCGR85?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6525b76ee4b0102e6963cbba%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="walking pad" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525b76ee4b0102e6963cbba" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B095BCGR85?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6525b76ee4b0102e6963cbba%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">walking pad</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TZ4DPRN?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6525b76ee4b0102e6963cbba%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="TheraFace Pro" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525b76ee4b0102e6963cbba" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09TZ4DPRN?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6525b76ee4b0102e6963cbba%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">TheraFace Pro</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV59P8YY?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6525b76ee4b0102e6963cbba%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dyson air purifier and fan" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525b76ee4b0102e6963cbba" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BV59P8YY?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6525b76ee4b0102e6963cbba%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Dyson air purifier and fan</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nespresso-VertuoPlus-Espresso-Aeroccino-Breville/dp/B01N36UGGE?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6525b76ee4b0102e6963cbba%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525b76ee4b0102e6963cbba" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Nespresso-VertuoPlus-Espresso-Aeroccino-Breville/dp/B01N36UGGE?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6525b76ee4b0102e6963cbba%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine.</a>
Amazon
A walking pad, TheraFace Pro, Dyson air purifier and fan and Nespresso Vertuo coffee machine.

Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed. As always, don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the best deals.

As much as I love the idea of investing in expensive items like furniture or luxury beauty gadgets, in practice, it’s much more difficult to take the financial leap. A big sales event like Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days is the perfect opportunity to jump on big-ticket items without feeling like you’ve broken your bank account permanently.

Below, I’ve rounded up the very best splurges currently on sale at Amazon. The include popular high-end home items like air purifiers, vacuums and power stations, luxury beauty gadgets and skin care products, must-have coffee makers and other kitchen tools and much more. Keep scrolling to take a look and make the leap towards investing in a splurgeworthy item that will make you smile for years to come. I regret to inform you that each of these is worth the money — no buyer’s remorse here! Sales end Wednesday night.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Urevo under-desk walking pad (44% off)
If you've always wanted to put an end to a sedentary work life, this splurge-worthy and compact treadmill can keep you moving. The Urevo walking pad offers an adjustable speed range of 0.6-4 miles per hour and has eight silicone shock absorbers within the belt to offer a more cushioned impact for your joints. Its most loved feature, however, might be that it can be folded up and stored compactly beneath a bed or even some sofas when not in use.
$199.99 at Amazon (originally $359.99)
2
Amazon
Shark AI Robot vacuum & mop (48% off)
This versatile household must-have is as good as it gets. It mops and vacuums floors quickly and effectively, has a deep clean mode, knows to avoid carpets and can easily detect objects so it won't suck them up. It's great for high-traffic areas that need attention often and is easy to use and program. It's a game changer for homes with pets.
$249.99 at Amazon (originally $479.99)
3
Amazon
Shark HE402 Air Purifier (43% off)
As effective as it is popular, this air purifier uses the power of four high-speed fans to distribute airflow throughout the filter. It's fast, quiet and is constantly tracking air quality so it is maintained throughout the day. A must for anyone with allergies, it even helps to detect and filter odors from cooking, cleaning products and more. It comes with a remote control so you can adjust it from a distance.
$199.99 at Amazon (originally $349.99)
4
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow oil (30% off)
Get the glowiest skin of your life with this can't-miss Sunday Riley oil in a jumbo size. This cult-fave brand is a knockout when it comes to effective products, and this beauty is no different. It's made with turmeric, vitamin C and red raspberry seed oil — all powerful ingredients that can leave skin fresh, soft, smooth and bright.
$56 at Amazon (originally $80)
5
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j6+ vacuum (50% off)
Is there anything as heavenly as taking an entire chore off your plate? A robot vacuum cleaner like this iRobot Roomba does exactly that. This vacuum can do just about everything, including identifying pet waste and cords and adjusting its path to avoid them. It also empties itself for up to 60 days at a time, maps your home and uses precision navigation to clean specific rooms or areas on command or on a schedule you set. Its edge-sweeping brush gets dirt along walls and corners, its brushes automatically adjust to different floor types, and iRobot says it's got 10 times the suction power of some of Roomba's previous models. According to the company, you can set it up with Alexa and its mapping is so intuitive it can even respond to commands like "Clean by the refrigerator." It is like a Rolls Royce of robot vacs, and it's on sale today.
$399.99 at Amazon (originally $799.99)
6
Amazon
Bissell Little Green vacuum cleaner (28% off)
If your furry friends or little ones brings snow or dirt into the house, fret not. The small but powerful Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner has over 33,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Revive your couch, pillows, car seats, carpet and rugs with this portable cleaner, which has a 48-ounce reservoir for soiled water and comes with a 3-inch tough stain tool to scrub messes and suck up stains.
$89 at Amazon (originally $123.59)
7
Amazon
Renpho Eyeris eye massager with heat (54% off)
The Renpho eye massager can promote relaxation and reduce puffiness, eye strain and dryness by using oscillating pressure, rhythmic percussion massaging and a comfortable temperature of 104-107 degrees to relieve symptoms. This battery-powered mask can also be paired with Bluetooth to play the listening content of your choice while the Renpho is in use.
$45.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
8
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius (50% off)
If you've ever considered getting a water flosser, then now's the time to jump on that impulse. The Waterpik Aquarius is not only a HuffPost reader favorite, it's considered one of the best on the market. It has the American Dental Association’s seal of acceptance and over 90,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It uses a pulse-modulation technology for maximum plaque removal and has a hydro-pulse massage mode to help stimulate your gums and improve circulation. The 360-degree rotating tip also ensures that pressurized water reaches all surfaces of your teeth, so no spot goes uncleaned.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99 )
9
Amazon
Coleman SaluSpa hot tub (45% off)
This inflatable hot tub features a customizable heated water system that climbs to 104 degrees and a heavenly 140 bubble jets for your own at-home spa experience. Reviewers attest to its durability and affordability; as one reviewer wrote, for this price, “I’d buy it again in a heartbeat.” The tub seats four and promises a fast, tool-free assembly — the perks of being inflatable!
$329.99 at Amazon (originally $599.99)
10
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones (30% off)
These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones are a big investment, but one that is well worth it. They fit comfortably over my ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired, which is key while on a plane. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications. They're a traveler's dream.
$230.53 at Amazon (originally $329)
11
Amazon
Elemis Pro-Collagen cleansing balm (25% off)
This deliciously luxe cleansing balm melts away makeup, dirt, grime and other daily impurities, leaving skin more soft, smooth and plump. It's a multitasking cleansing treatment that is as nourishing as it is effective at removing makeup. It's incredibly gentle and mild, is wildly effective and doesn't clog my sensitive pores. It's an investment, but worth it if you want to splurge on a loved one (or yourself) that needs a bit of extra self-care and love. (According to our price tracker, this is the first time this beloved product has been on sale at Amazon since March.)
$51 at Amazon (originally $68)
12
Amazon
Dyson Cool Formaldehyde air purifier and fan (33% off)
I personally own a Dyson fan and air purifier and regret to inform you that it's worth every penny. Both my dog and I have terrible year-round allergies, and since the introduction of this beauty, I've noticed a marked improvement in both of us. Not only do you get all the benefits of a powerful fan to cool down your space, but the air filter feature cannot be beaten. It can detect, capture and trap pollutants, allergens and even formaldehyde that is released from household items. The filter is easy to change, and you get notifications on the app or screen that let you know when it's time. It's a magnificent albeit very pricey investment. Take advantage of the price drop while you can.
$499.99 at Amazon (originally $749.99)
13
Amazon
Peloton Original exercise bike (24% off)
With a variety of cool features like a multitouch screen, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, high-quality front-facing camera and a built-in microphone, the Peloton bike has everything you or your spin-loving pal needs for a full workout. It's a membership-based machine, so you'll need to purchase that separately (it's $44 a month) and then you'll have unlimited access to a massive library of exercise content, including cycling, yoga and strength classes lead by expert instructors. It's a big, splurgy gift to yourself that you know you deserve.
$1,095 at Amazon (originally $1,445)
14
Amazon
NuFace Mini starter kit (30% off)
If you want all the benefits of the full-sized NuFace Trinity but at a lower price, check out the NuFace mini. It's a petite toning device that does everything the Trinity does, just in bite-sized form. The starter kit includes the activator gel so you can get going without breaking the bank. Lift, tone and firm with ease in just five minutes a day with your newest little friend. Your skin care-loving self will be swooning over this beauty.
$245 at Amazon (originally $350)
15
Amazon
Theragun Elite massage gun (29% off)
The fifth-generation Theragun Elite, which can generate 40 pounds of pressure, has an easy-grab triangular ergonomic handle and five interchangeable heads that provide deep, deep muscle relaxation and pain relief. It's also Bluetooth enabled, with the option of pre-set routines. It's ideal for athletes and anyone dealing with everyday aches and pains. Who doesn't want their own personal in-home massage therapist?
$319 at Amazon (originally $399)
16
Amazon
Logitech Folio Touch iPad keyboard case (31% off)
I own and love the Logitech Folio Touch. It's a case with a keyboard attached and also has an adjustable kickstand so I can use my iPad in a variety of different angles with or without the keyboard displayed or in use to type, sketch, view or read. The keyboard itself has a super precise and responsive trackpad that mirrors actions that you would normally do on the iPad screen, including swiping, pinching and scrolling. It has cool backlit keys (you can adjust the brightness), just the right amount of clickiness and a full range of iPadOS shortcuts.Another of my favorite features is that the case doesn’t need to be charged independently. Once you click it into place, it gets power directly from the iPad. I didn’t find that this drained the battery of the iPad faster than normal. When I’m writing I use it for stretches of four to six hours and have never run out of juice in that time.
$109 at Amazon (originally $159.99)
17
Amazon
Breville Barista Touch espresso machine (20% off)
Get the dreamiest lattes and cappuccinos in the comfort of your home with this high-tech, beautiful espresso coffee maker from Breville. It's available in three colors and includes an easy-to-use touch screen and steam wand for frothing milk. Talk about elevating your morning cup of joe!
$799.95 at Amazon (typically $999.95)
18
Amazon
Aquasana Shower Water Filter System (61% off)
HuffPost recently got the scoop on shower filters from dermatologists, and this beauty was high on the list of recommendations. Dermatologist Dr. Brandon Kirsch told HuffPost that this filter is NSF-certified to remove chlorine, lead and other pollutants. It also has a 10,000-gallon capacity, which means you won't have to change the filter until it has processed that many gallons of water. "I have used Aquasana in my own house and been very pleased!" he said. It's easy to install and is compatible with 1/2-inch shower arms.
$54.18 at Amazon (typically $74.99, originally $139)
19
Amazon
Vitamix 5200 professional-grade blender (45% off)
If you've had your eye on a Vitamix, now's the time to jump on this self-cleaning, ice-crushing wonder. From smoothies to soups and beyond, it just doesn't get any better than this classic. It has an easily adjustable speed dial, is ideal for large batch cooking, and has a cooling fan, a thermal protection system and hardened stainless steel blades.
$299.95 at Amazon (typically $479.95)
20
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe with milk frother (30% off)
Make the coffee devotee in your life (or yourself) eternally grateful with a brand-new coffee maker. Like all of Nespresso’s machines, the Vertuo uses Nespresso’s aluminum coffee capsules so it can quickly and easily make single-serving barista-level drinks from the comfort of home.
$175 at Amazon (originally $249.95)
21
Amazon
TheraFace Pro (20% off)
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create a six-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy helps to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring decreases inflammation, while a hot ring aims to ease pain and a cleansing ring helps to get a deeper clean for fresh, renewed skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease.
$319 at Amazon (originally $399)
22
Amazon
Dyson V11 Plus cordless vacuum cleaner (35% off)
Cordless vacuums are total game-changers in terms of convenience and ease of use. I'll never go back to corded options again. This beauty has incredibly powerful suction and is even engineered to capture tiny particles like allergens and bacteria, which is key, since both my dog and I have allergies. It's lightweight, easy to maneuver and leaves my floors squeaky clean. This vacuum features an LED screen to show power mode and other alerts including remaining run time. It has three cleaning modes and can be converted to a handheld vacuum as well.
$469.99 at Amazon (originally $719.99)
23
Amazon
Google Nest smart thermostat (31% off)
Save energy and keep your home comfortably heated or cool with this handy smart thermostat. It's easy to program and use from your home or with an app. It's compatible with a wide variety of heating and cooling systems and couldn't be easier to use. You'll feel like you're living in the future.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
24
Amazon
Igloo Heavy-Duty 25-quart cooler (33% off)
Seems like everyone is all about their Yetis these days, but Igloo’s sturdy and highly effective cooler is out here on Amazon quietly boasting over 10,000 five-star reviews and a stellar 4.6-star rating.
$66.64 at Amazon (typically $99.99)
25
Amazon
AeroGarden Harvest with gourmet herb seed pod kit (70% off)
This popular hydroponic grow system helps to grow lush herbs indoors, all year-round. It comes with a six-pod herb seed kit to grown basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more, and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food.
$49.99 at Amazon (typically about $75)
26
Amazon
Jackery Explorer 240 portable power station (23% off)
This portable power station is ideal for people who love camping, tailgating or need backup energy to run important lower-wattage devices. It has a compact shape that is easy to carry and transport, has a quiet rechargeable lithium battery and can be recharged by plugging it into a wall or car outlet. It includes an AC outlet, two USB-A ports, a carport and an input for charging. Use it for laptops, smartphones, cameras and more.
$167.99 at Amazon (originally $239)
27
Amazon
An under-desk walking pad (36% off)
Hoping to upgrade your home office setup? Look no further than a walking pad. You can get your steps in while working, watching your favorite shows and more, all in the comfort of your home and without it taking up too much space. It has a slim, compact design that is easy to store and built-in wheels that make it easy to move around. It has a quiet motor that won't distract you and a shock absorption system so your joints don't feel distressed. It comes with a remote control so you can adjust settings quickly while on the move.
$159 at Amazon (originally $249)
28
Amazon
Schwinn Echo child bike trailer (47% off)
Keep your kids close during biking adventures wtih this tow-style bike trailer. It fits two small children, has a five-point rider harness and safety flags to keep everyone safe and sound. It's nicely ventilated, has a bug screen and other weather shield options as well. You can easily attach it to pretty much any bicycle thanks to its versatile universal coupler. Best of all, the collapsible frame is easy to break down and store.
$159.99 at Amazon (typically $181.99, originally $299.99)
29
Amazon
Coolife three-piece luggage set (15% off)
As someone who has been dragging the same ratty suitcases around for a decade, I totally understand the resistance to invest in a new set of luggage. It is, however, a total game-changer to have a functional set to make your journeys a lot more comfortable. This three-piece set from Coolife has a hard side top to keep your belongings safe, spinner wheels and a lightweight construction.
$152.98 at Amazon (typically $179.99)

Before You Go

A reviewer-loved anti-aging retinol cream for body and hands (30% off)

I Track Sales For A Living, And These Are The Deals That Grabbed Me On Prime Day

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE