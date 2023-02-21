What's Hot

One Dead, 13 Others Hospitalized After Explosion At Ohio Metal Plant

Several cars were seen crushed by flying debris outside the Bedford foundry, located southeast of Cleveland.
Nina Golgowski

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

Debris covers the ground and nearby cars after an explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant in Bedford, Ohio.
Debris covers the ground and nearby cars after an explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant in Bedford, Ohio.
Michael Swensen via Getty Images

One person is dead, and more than a dozen others are injured following an explosion at a metal alloy plant in Ohio on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Thirteen people were immediately taken to a hospital, one in critical condition, after sustaining injuries from a fire inside the I. Schumann & Co. plant in Bedford, southeast of Cleveland, Oakwood Village Fire Capt. Brian DiRocco told reporters at the scene.

“It was a large explosion,” he said. “We have several area departments helping and several area chiefs assisting and helping us run this incident.”

Four patients were received at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland. Two of them remained in critical condition as of Tuesday, a hospital spokesperson told HuffPost.

A car is seen crushed under debris outside of the plant. It was not immediately known what caused the explosion.
A car is seen crushed under debris outside of the plant. It was not immediately known what caused the explosion.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The blast appeared to blow out an entire wall of the building, crushing cars parked outside with bricks and other flying debris, photos taken at the scene show. No one was injured from this debris outside, said DiRocco.

The one fatality was identified as Steven Mullins, 46, by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Mullins was a maintenance worker at the plant, local station WKYC reported.

There was no update as of Tuesday morning on what may have caused the explosion, a representative with the Oakwood Village Fire Department told HuffPost.

At least one person died and 13 others were taken to a hospital for injuries, authorities said.
At least one person died and 13 others were taken to a hospital for injuries, authorities said.
Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

DiRocco said he has personally inspected the building as a fire inspector over the years and called it a “relatively safe plant.”

“It’s a very safe place except for the fact that it’s a foundry, so you’re dealing with molten hot metal, so there’s always an inherent danger,” he said Monday.

The fire department said additional updates on the incident are expected at a press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

