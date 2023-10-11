ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

I Track Sales For A Living, And These Are The Deals I Recommend Before Prime Day Ends

I spend all day every day looking at sales, and these are the Prime Day discounts that made me stop in my tracks. Get them before Wednesday's sale ends.
By 

Senior Editor, Life (Money, Home & Living, Work/Life)

Naturewell retinol <a href="https://www.amazon.com/NATURE-WELL-Clinical-Advanced-Moisture/dp/B01BRU1PVE?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=6525ade6e4b09f4b8d422363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="moisturizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525ade6e4b09f4b8d422363" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/NATURE-WELL-Clinical-Advanced-Moisture/dp/B01BRU1PVE?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=6525ade6e4b09f4b8d422363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">moisturizer</a>, Columbia Newtown Ridge hiking <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HEH31OI?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=6525ade6e4b09f4b8d422363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="boot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525ade6e4b09f4b8d422363" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01HEH31OI?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=6525ade6e4b09f4b8d422363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">boot</a>, Revision Skincare lip <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Revision-Skincare-YouthFull-Replenisher-0-33/dp/B084TPK3WY?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=6525ade6e4b09f4b8d422363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525ade6e4b09f4b8d422363" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Revision-Skincare-YouthFull-Replenisher-0-33/dp/B084TPK3WY?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=6525ade6e4b09f4b8d422363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">mask</a>, and Sun Joe pressure <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sun-Joe-SPX3000-XT1-Electric-Pressure/dp/B08N5F26XN?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=6525ade6e4b09f4b8d422363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="washer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6525ade6e4b09f4b8d422363" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sun-Joe-SPX3000-XT1-Electric-Pressure/dp/B08N5F26XN?tag=janiecampbell-20&ascsubtag=6525ade6e4b09f4b8d422363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">washer</a>
Amazon
Naturewell retinol moisturizer, Columbia Newtown Ridge hiking boot, Revision Skincare lip mask, and Sun Joe pressure washer

Prices change quickly on Prime Day and our team is working to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back for all of our top picks, plus Prime Day deals from our friends at BuzzFeed. As always, don’t forget to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of the best deals.

For the last few years, I’ve been editing many of the stories produced by the HuffPost Shopping team, from daily sales to big savings events like Black Friday to articles with recommendations and insight from experts. When you study the retail landscape five days a week, you get pretty good at figuring out when a deal is actually good instead of just a fluffed-up but insignificant discount, or when retailers use inflated language to create a false sense of urgency.

As a result, I love to study the deals during sales events like today’s Prime Big Deal Days, because I get really, truly excited when there’s an opportunity for people to get something worthwhile at a uniquely low price, or when I can let them know they can be confident they’re getting as low a price as could be expected. I poured over more than a hundred thousand of the deals, sales and discounts at Amazon right now, and these are the ones I’m excited to jump on myself and share with others. I’ll explain why for each one below.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A reviewer-loved anti-aging retinol cream for body and hands (30% off)
If you've ever experienced the anti-aging benefits of retinol and wondered why you don't just slather it on your whole body, this is the formula for you. This large 16-ounce tub of moisturizing cream with micro-encapsulated retinol can address age spots, sun damage, crepey skin and dry, itchy areas on the body and hands. I use this myself and snatch it up during Prime Day sales, and love that it's moisturizing but not greasy (or scented).

Bottom line: This is even lower than the current price at Sam's Club.
$13.30 at Amazon (typically $18.99)
2
Amazon
A rugged mini 2TB external hard drive you know you need (30% off)
If you've ever felt that sinking, devastating feeling when a tech person tells you your hard drive is unrecoverable, you know you need to stop putting off buying an external hard drive so you never lose everything again. This compact but big-in-storage hard drive from LaCie is versatile, portable, durable and full storage space. It works with both Mac and PC and all sorts of inputs, and LaCie says it's designed to survives shock and drops up to 4 feet. Plus, it's dust- and water-resistant. Save yourself (and your data)!

Bottom line: Meets the low price of two previous lightning deals this year. Not discounted often, according to our price tracker!
$69.99 at Amazon (regularly about $100)
3
Amazon
A cordless Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim stick vac with fancy Dyson-style features (60% off)
If you were thinking about how nice it would be to have the dirt-illuminating headlights of that one fancy Dyson, but for under $100, check this out: This Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim cordless stick vacuum has 30 minutes of run time per charge, a tangle-preventing roller and LED lights that help you see and suck up dirt and pet hair. And like a fancy Dyson, it also transforms into a hand-held vac or high-reach vac so you can clean everything at once. It comes with a crevice tool, pet hair upholstery tool, wall mount storage system and extra Febreze filter.

Bottom line: Amazon hadn't priced it lower than $161.19 at any point this year, making today's $99 mega deal truly, shockingly good.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $279.99)
4
Amazon
A smart Levoit OasisMist 1000S tower humidifier that'll get you through the dry winter (30% off)
Levoit calls this machine OasisMist, and we can see why. With a large capacity of 10 liters, a 360-degree nozzle, remote and smartphone and voice control, plus an easy top-fill design, this humidifier is a dream. It can deliver mist for up to 100 hours, perfect for anyone who suffers dry skin in cooler temps or lives in a dry climate. It can effectively humidify a large space, making it ideal for family rooms, dens and beyond. Most intriguingly, Levoit says this has an internal water softener to minimize mineral buildup and a self-cleaning water tank that helps prevents mold growth. Will wonders never cease!!!

Bottom line: The lowest price — and one of the only price drops — of the year.
$104.99 at Amazon (regularly $149.99)
5
Amazon
A "remarkable" Roborock Q5 robot vacuum cleaner (40% off)
I own the model for which this is the upgrade, and if it's anything like its predecessor (and it is, obviously), then it will be a delight to have in your home. I absolutely love how well the Roborock LIDAR and app can map a home and then respond to specific assignments or "avoid this specific place" instructions (it is delightful to roll over on the couch, open the app and tell this to go clean my kitchen for me). It's got strong 2700 pa suction, can map multiple levels of a home, and thanks to precision navigation, doesn't do the things that non-smart early vacs did, like get stuck on furniture legs or fall down stairs. About the only thing it doesn't do is empty itself, but the dustbin is big, so how bad a chore is that, anyway? It's got 180 minutes of runtime per charge, and automatically increases suction power when it detects that it's on carpet. One reviewer called it "remarkable technology" that's "spectacularly impressive."

Bottom line: Matches the low price of two previously lightning deals this year.
$259.99 at Amazon (originally 429.99)
6
Amazon
A 22-day supply of wildly popular Crest 3D Whitestrips (35% off)
There's a reason these things absolutely fly off the shelves every Prime Day: The discount is rare and deep, and they really can work. All you have to do is peel off two strips and apply them for 45 minutes once a day, and Crest says you can see a difference of up to 20 shades whiter in about three weeks. This kit comes with 44 Professional Effects Whitestrips — enough for 22 days of treatments — and two one-hour Express Whitening treatments.

Bottom line: They basically only go on sale on Prime Days and often sell out.
$29.99 at Amazon (regularly $45.99)
7
Amazon
The TikTok-famous vacuum-mop buyers can't stop raving about (25% off)
A horrifying amount of dirt came up off my floor (you can see a photo here) when I first used my Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze vacuum mop, a genius cleaning machine for hard floors that is constantly going viral on TikTok. People cannot get enough of this cordless, lightweight and self-propelling mop that vacuums up dirt and the dirty water from the mopping process. What you then see collecting in its dirty water tank might leave you wondering how you lived without one. (Seriously.)

Bottom line: Although often on sale, this mop-vac hasn't been offered at a listed price this low since a lightning deal in July.
$209.99 at Amazon (regularly $279.99)
8
Amazon
Or an even more feature-filled smart Tineco vacuum-mop (35% off)
Like its sibling wet/dry vac above, this beautiful machine can mop your floors while it vacuums up dirt and the dirty water left behind (say goodbye to streaks). But this Floor ONE S5 model has a larger clean water tank, a larger dirty water tank, a longer run time, voice assistance and Tineco's iLoop sensor to detect messes and automatically adjust its suction power, water flow and mop roller speed (and let you know by changing display colors). But it also has self-propelling technology to ensure it feels lightweight and maneuverable.

Bottom line: Lowest price all year on this upgrade model, which wasn't on sale for Prime Day in July.
$324.98 at Amazon (originally $499.99)
9
Amazon
A pair of 2nd-generation AirPods with a lightning charging case (10% off)
Get truly simple setup and in-ear detection with these Apple AirPods that automatic switch connection between your devices for an effort-free experience with audio and phone calls. With the carrying case that can also carry additional charging power, you'll get 24 hours of listening time before you need to plug them back in, and Apple's H1 chip gives you great sound. You can turn them on and off by simply putting them on or taking them off.

Bottom line: These haven't been this low since a lightning deal in July.
$89 at Amazon (regularly $99)
10
Amazon
Or a pair of 2nd-generation AirPods Pros (up to 24% off)
With active noise cancelling, three custom tips for a perfect fit, an Apple-designed H2 chip for even better audio and longer battery life than the previous generation, these AirPods Pros are truly covetable. Adaptive transparency adjusts automatically so you still hear the noises around you — such as sirens — you don't want to block out for your own safety.

Bottom line: Like most things Apple, you gotta grab sales when they happen.
Lightning charging case: $189 at Amazon (regularly $199-$219)USB-C charging case: $189 at Amazon (regularly $249)
11
Amazon
An airtight 40-piece food storage set (70% off)
If your old Rubbermaids are all missing their lids, now's the perfect time to snatch up a highly rated 40-piece food storage set. Each container has a locking airtight lid with four snaps and silicone gaskets for a good seal, and all parts are BPA-free. They're safe for the microwave, freezer and dishwasher, but best of all, they nest inside each other for space-saving storage.

Bottom line: Lowest price of the year by FAR.
$13.99 at Amazon (regularly about $36-$48)
12
Dermstore
The Youthfull Lip Replenisher I can't stop raving about (20% off)
I've written about this peptide-filled lip treatment from Revision Skincare before, but now it's on rare sale so I'm going to do it again: It's one of the most effective skin care products I've used. For chapped, sun-damaged, dry or fine-line-growing lips, you can just put it on before bed and wake up to a visible difference. It's very thick, so it lasts forever, but it's still a high-end price point for lip care so I'm snatching up another tube while it's on sale.

Bottom line: It hasn't been on sale at Amazon since last holiday season.
$32 at Amazon (regularly $40)
13
Amazon
A three-pack of very thick Merino wool socks that just might last forever (about 36% off)
There's nothing glam about socks on Prime Day, but Merino wool socks can be really pricey and these are great. You'll get three pairs for less than the price of a fancy brand! I bought a pack last year and was really impressed by the thickness and quality and how they kept my feet super warm and cozy on a January trip to snowy rural Michigan. And it seems everyone agrees with me: They've got a 4.5-star rating! Because they're technically hiking socks, they've also got a cushioned footbed and reinforced heel and toe areas. I wear these year-round in the house, and they haven't shown no signs of wear and tear yet.

Bottom line: Lower than their usual lightning deal price!
$12.79 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY ABOUT $19.99)
14
Amazon
A pressure washer that can work wonders on your siding, brick and driveways (55% off)
It's compact and electric, but reviewers say (and show) that this Sun Joe SPX3000-XT1 Xtream high pressure washer can take care of business. With a PSI of 1,700 and a hose length of 20 feet, it's great for jobs around the house and comes with four quick-connect nozzles for a variety of jobs. The pump shuts off when the trigger isn't engaged, saving wear and tear.

Bottom line: One of the lowest prices we've seen all year on Amazon.
$109 at Amazon (regularly $199 lately)
15
Amazon
The near-legendary Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (50% off)
This powerful machine makes one of the most dreary tasks — flossing — a lot more fun and exponentially more effective. Waterpik says the Aquarius can remove 99.9 percent of plaque and is up to 50 percent more effective than string floss. This advanced model offers 10 pressure settings, a massage mode to stimulate gums and a built-in timer to track your flossing. It comes with seven different tips, so a whole family can hygienically use one machine. It's less than four inches deep and under 5 inches wide, so it won't take up your whole bathroom counter, either. At a whopping half off, there's no reason not to grab one and impress your dental hygienist on your next visit.

Bottom line: About as low as it gets.
$49.99 at Amazon (originally $99.99)
16
Amazon
An outdoor smart plug that'll make your life (and holidays) so much easier (36% off)
Perfect your Halloween decorations, prepare for holiday lights or just make things easier around your home every day with this two-outlet outdoor smart plug from Kasa that's great for exterior lights, landscape lighting and more. It's got two sockets, a weatherproof cover and IP64-level weather resistance. All you have to do is plug it in, connect it to your WiFi and control each socket independently by voice assistant or app (the latter of which you can do from anywhere). It's got a built-in amplifier for WiFi range and the Kasa app couldn't be easier to use.

Bottom line: Beats even the summer Prime Day price.
$15.99 at Amazon (originally $24.99)
17
Amazon
A 60-watt-equivalent dimmable smart bulb (45% off)
Screw this in, connect to it via the Alexa app and live your live easier by controlling it from anywhere with a tap or, if you have an Alexa device, saying things like "Alexa, turn on light" or "Alexa, dim light to 50 percent." It's really that easy! Although helpful for everyone, these can be especially handy for people with mobility issues or those who have outlets or lamp switches that are hard to reach. You can also set a schedule to turn the light on and off whenever you want, or to make it appear someone is home.

Bottom line: Lowest listed price all year, according to our tracker.
$5.99 at Amazon (regularly $10.99)
18
Amazon
The famous Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner (28% off)
Boy, am I ever glad I bought one of these a few years ago. Every time I spill food on my rug — and this happens a lot — I just run for the Little Green, flip it on, spend a scant minute scrubbing and breath a sigh of relief. It gets stains out of carpet and rugs with a spray-and-scrub brush that also vacuums up the dirty water into the dirty water tank. It's saved me from soy sauce, ketchup, dollops of of curry and more than one dropped sandwich. It may just be one of the most beloved cleaning tools we share, and reviewers have given it 4.6 stars in gratitude. It also comes with a free bottle of stain-removing solution you can mix into the clean water tank.

Bottom line: It hasn't been priced this low in months, rivaling a mega-sale at Walmart a few weeks ago.
$89 at Amazon (regularly $123.59)
19
Amazon
An Alexa-enabling Echo Pop and Kasa mini smart plug bundle (about 70% off)
If you're ready to set up Alexa and want to try a compatible smart plug — or, like me, you want to extend your Alexa coverage and add one more smart plug to your home — grab this better-than-two-for-one deal. The new Echo Pop smart speaker is compact enough to blend into a space, but gives you all the power to voice-control compatible electronics and perform tasks like setting alarms and making lists and playing music. (To absolutely ensure privacy, just hit the "mic off" button for as long as you want.) The Kasa smart plug mini turns any regular wall outlet into one you can schedule to turn on and off, control with your voice, and more. You can use either Alexa or the Kasa app or both to easily control the plug, and setup for both is truly simple.

Bottom line: If purchased separately at full price, these bundle items are over $60.
Glacier white: $18.98 at AmazonMidnight teal: $18.98 at AmazonCharcoal: $18.98 at Amazon
20
Amazon
The famous Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless noise-cancelling headphones (30% off)
Bose calls these "the perfect balance of quiet, comfort and sound," and people seem to agree: They have a 4.6-star rating. They offer quiet mode for times you need block out extra noise and aware mode so you can hear sounds around you, plus adjustable EQ, clear calls, 22 hours of battery life and that famous Bose sound quality. With lightweight but strong materials and a Bluetooth range of 30 feet, you'll be able to listen in comfort.

Bottom line: The lowest Amazon price of the year, according to our tracker.
$229 at Amazon (originally $329)
21
Amazon
Some noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds in multiple colors (up to 37% off)
On sale in four cool colors, these Beats Studio Buds are compatible with both Apple and Android phones with simple one-touch pairing. With an IPX4 water-resistant rating, you won't even have to worry about sweat or rain. Choose between transparency and noise-cancelling modes so you can enjoy the best audio and calls. You'll get eight hours of listening time on a charge and up to 24 hours with additinal charge from the case. Like Apple's AirPods Pro, they come with three tip options for the best fit.

Bottom line: These are typically $99 when on sale, so we haven't seen a price this low at Amazon since a lightning deal in July.
$89.99 at Amazon (recently $142)
22
Amazon
An Apple MagSafe battery pack for your iPhone (15% off)
This little wonder is a fast-charging power bank that'll fit in your pocket and juice up your dying iPhone without cords or fuss. You don't even have to turn it on or off — it just automatically goes to work when placed against your phone, where magnets keep it connected. This is compatible with iPhones 12-15, and can be recharged via lightning cable.

Bottom line: Not quite as low as it's ever been, but then, Apple products aren't deeply discounted very often.
$83.99 at Amazon (regularly $99)
23
Amazon
An RFID travel wallet and organizer from Amazon Basics (30% off)
There's no price you can put on personal financial security, but a wallet with RFID blocking material to prevent scam scanning as you travel can help. It's also got a stash pocket, full-length zippered pocket, card and cash slots, a passport slot and more to keep you organized on your trip.

Bottom line: It's $11.31.
$11.31 at Amazon (regularly $16.16)
24
Amazon
The famous snail mucin power essence and moisturizer (up to 44% off)
Could Cosrx's Snail 96 serum be any more famous right now? We actually can't imagine it. Though snail mucin has long been used in cosmetics — decades ago, snail farmers in Chile noticed the nutrient-rich slime seemed to have healing and softening properties — this Korean beauty essence has gone insanely viral and has reviewers (and several HuffPosters) saying it changed their skin for the better.

The brand's Snail 92 All-In-One Cream also has a high concentration of snail filtrate. It's a hydrating gel-cream designed to calm, repair and sooth dry and sensitive skin. Grab one or both and see what all the fuss is about — right now during Prime Day, it'll hardly cost a thing.

Bottom line: Close to as low as it gets.
Serum: $14.49 at Amazon (regularly $18-$25)Cream: $13.99 at Amazon (regularly $20-$25)
25
Amazon
The cult-favorite Bioderma Sensibio micellar water for easy and thorough cleansing (30% off)
Our senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe absolutely swears by this French pharmacy staple for being as gentle on her sensitive skin as it is effective at removing makeup with ease. Tens of thousands of reviewers and beauty experts agree: It's got a 4.7-star rating from more than 47,000 Amazon users. Micellar water works because little cleansing oil molecules called micelles, suspended in the soft water formula, grab onto dirt and oil on the skin (a like-attracts-like theory at work). The result is a non-harsh, non-tugging clean that can leave skin soft and soothed. Shoppers snap this up whenever it's on sale.

Botton line: It hasn't been this cheap since a lightning deal over the summer.
$13.29 at Amazon (regularly $18.99)
26
Amazon
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Advanced (36% off)
If you're into the collagen peptides craze, you'll be thrilled to see many brands are discounting theirs for Prime Day, especially when you can get a value-sized container like this 1.25-pound tub. This powdered option from Vital Proteins also contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C; reviewers note it dissolves better than most and has a nearly undetectable taste so you won't notice it in smoothies and flavored drinks.

Bottom line: Matches the lowest lightning deal prices we've seen in 2023.
$32.49 at Amazon (originally $51)
27
Amazon
A supremely handy battery-powered Ring video doorbell (45% off)
Deter package thieves, get alerts when you're away or speak to guests through this video doorbell from Ring that's on sale in both Venetian bronze and satin nickel finishes. It runs on rechargeable battery, so it doesn't need hardwiring (but it can be hardwired if you have existing wiring), and captures video in 1080p. Ring says this doorbell offers better motion detection, privacy zones, audio privacy and night vision than previous models.

Bottom line: Only the second time it's been priced this low all year, equalling a lightning deal in July.
$54.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
28
Amazon
A beloved waterproof women's hiking boot from Columbia (up to 41% off)
This women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped boot has it all, including the adoration of buyers (its 4.7-star rating on Amazon from more than 20,000 users is exceptional, especially given how understandably picky people are about their hiking boots). The seam-sealed construction and waterproof leather and suede upper are combined with a supportive but lightweight midsole for a cushioned and tractioned ride that will also keep your feet dry on the trails or in inclement weather (including snow, say reviewers).

Bottom line: A super competitive sale price that's close to the lowest these have been at Amazon all year, depending on the size/color.
$59 at Amazon (regularly $75-99.95)
29
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 shoes that women rave about (up to about 50% off)
These lightweight comfy women's athletic shoes are a crowd favorite — reviewers rave about the level of comfort and how they can wear them while standing for hours at work or while traveling. The upper is not only breathable and able to conform to the shape of your foot, but is made with 50% recyclable materials. A memory sockliner helps make every step supported and cushioned. More than 80,000 reviewers have weighed in, giving them a 4.5-star rating.

Bottom line: Although the level of discount varies by size and color, you can find these up to 50% off.
$25.91+ at Amazon (originally $44.95+)
30
Amazon
Some also-comfy Adidas women's Puremotion Adapt shoes (up to 47% off)
Reviewers also love this pair of on-sale Adidas shoes because, as one says, they can be easy to slip on and off without having to bend over. Other people with foot issues including nerve pain also sing their praises, noting they're comfortable for many hours and many miles a day. The elastic straps offer a sock-like fit and the signature Cloudfoam midsole gives cushion and support.

Bottom line: The discount varies by size and color, but you can find these up to 47% off.
$28.50+ at Amazon (regularly $43.64-$70)
31
Amazon
A pair of comfy reviewer-loved fleece-lined women's leggings (up to 33% off)
A reviewer in chilly Alaska says these IUGA leggings have "fabulous quality," and their 4.6-star rating seems to back that up. The inside is lined with soft fleece to capture and keep warmth in cooler weather, and they're back down to their spring sale price just in time for temps to drop. Just select a size to see the Prime Day price.

(Fun fact: Baleaf's women's fleece-lined leggings and water-resistant fleece-lined leggings are on sale, too.)

Bottom line: Perfect price, perfect timing. As low as lightning deals we saw last spring.
$19.99+ at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
32
Amazon
Or a pair of effective men's fleece-lined cycling and workout pants (33% off)
These micro-fleece-lined men's exercise pants are windproof and tapered, designed not to get caught if the wearer is cycling, but they're great for other low-temp activities like walking, blowing snow and mountain biking, too, reviewerssay. (Many suggest buying your regular size if you like a snug fit, or up a size if you don't.) They have a 4.6-star rating from more than 6,000 buyers, with several noting they're durable and have even survived bike crashes.

(Select a size to see the Prime Day price.)

Bottom line: They haven't been this discounted since a lightning deal last winter.
$27.99 at Amazon (regularly $41.99)
33
Amazon
A three-pack of cushioned and moisture-wicking men's Adidas quarter socks (30% off)
Made with moisture-wicking yarns, these men's socks also feature arch compression and a cushioned footbed for a supportive and comfortable fit. They have a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, and several colors and sizes are on sale for Prime Day. (A pair of similarly made women's no-show socks is on sale, too.)

Bottom line: Very close the lowest price we've seen at Amazon, and quality socks for less than $10 is always a yes in our book.
$9.80 at Amazon (regularly $14)
34
Amazon
A pair of highly rated ASICS men's Gel-Cumulus 24 running shoes (up to 30% off)
Designed for both neutral-footed and overpronating runners, these responsive shoes offer lightweight impact absorption, multiple types of cushioning and a breathable upper that will keep sweaty feet cool. Reflective accents will also help keep you visible as you hit the streets. Many reviewers say they're durable and remain cushiony over many miles of walking and running.

(ASICS' also-popular Gel-Nimbus 24 shoes are on sale, too.)

Bottom line: With an original price of $130, they're currently on sale for $89.95 at ASICS, so this is an especially deep discount.
$63 at Amazon (regularly $69.95-$89.95)
35
Amazon
A queen-sized cooling blanket people love even in winter (33% off)
An "Amazon's Choice" pick, this blanket made with mica nylon and Japanese cold jade fiber claims to move away and disperse body heat to the point it can cool you several degrees. Reviewers say it actually works, and it's great for people who sleep sweaty, experience hot flashes from menopause, live in warm places but simply don't like going without a sheet, or need a cooler first-layer blanket in winter so they don't get too warm.

(Fun fact: If you prefer a different style and material, Bedsure also has a cooling blanket on sale.)

Bottom line: This Prime Day price matches its lightning deal lows.
$29.47 at Amazon (regularly $43.99)
36
Amazon
An icy blue Dustbuster by Black + Decker (27% off)
If you get tired of busting out and dissasembling your stick vac for the likes of table crumbs, kitchen spills or small piles of dirt, you'll love this cordless Dustbuster with its capable suction power and lightweight body. Both the dirt bowl and filter are washable, making it super easy (and absolutely cheap) to maintain.

Bottom line: Lowest listed price of the year.
$21.99 at Amazon (regularly $32.99)
37
Amazon
A powerful Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away deluxe upright vacuum (up to 20% off)
As wildly helpful and smart as robot vacs and stick vacs have become, sometimes you just want the tried-and-true cleaning power of an upright vacuum. This bestselling model from Shark not only has great suction, but is completely sealed and fitted with a HEPA filter to truly trap dust and allergens. You can detach the central body for reaching under furniture or cleaning stairs, or detach the nozzle for reaching high or tight spaces. The swivel steering makes it easy to maneuver. Reviewers give this 4.5 stars.

Bottom line: Though not an uncommon sale price, it doesn't tend to get lower, so it's a solid time to buy.
$149.99 at Amazon (regularly $169.95-$185)
38
Amazon
A Dyson V11 Plus (35% off)
If your heart is set on an actual Dyson, shoppers are flocking to the brand's pricey but very powerful V11 Plus cordless stick vac today because it's a whole 35% off. With 60 minutes of run time per charge, you'll able to clean to your heart's content without stopping. The LCD screen displays power modes, maintenance alerts and remaining run time, and it comes with seven accessories to clean anything and everything in either stick vac mode or handheld mode. Human and pet hair are no match for this thing!

Bottom line: Lowest Amazon price of the year — in fact this is one of the only times the price has dropped at all in 2023.
$469.99 at Amazon (regularly $719.99)
39
Amazon
An easy-to-use AeroGarden Harvest hydroponic herb-growing kit (up to 55% off)
Quickly and easily grow vegetables, herbs and flowers on your countertop without soil or sunlight with this compact hydroponic Aerogarden kit. It has space to grow 6 plants up to 12 inches tall, and comes with a bottle of plant food and a pack of pods to grow Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil and mint under its powerful grow light (you can grab whatever other plants you want separately). I'll be adding this to my cart so I always have fresh herbs and garnishes at hand.

Bottom line: The price has only been this low once this year, during a very rare lightning deal in July.
$49.99 at Amazon (regularly $70.99 to $109.95)
40
Amazon
Some vacuum-free travel compression bags (20% off)
If you travel in winter, you know how much space sweaters and coats take up in your luggage. End the misery with these bags that you can simply roll up to save space — no pump or vacuum necessary. Ratings from 47,326 users have given them a 4.4-star rating, so you can be confident they work. I'm going to grab a set while they're on sale.

Bottom line: This discount equals their regular lightning deal price, so it's a good time to buy.
$15.19 at Amazon (regularly $18.99)
41
Amazon
A Tushy bidet you can add to your existing toilet (31% off)
Tushy's Classic 3.0 bidet is super low right now, and you can believe shoppers are going to be snatching it up. It has an automatic self-cleaning nozzle that rinses itself before and after each use, adjustable angle control and water flow, and a design that attaches quickly and simply to your toilet in just a few minutes. You'll enjoy a cleaner booty, spend less on toilet paper and delight all your guests. It is "truly life-changing," a reviewer wrote.

Bottom line: The lowest price Amazon has offered all year.
$74.95 at Amazon (originally $109)
42
Amazon
Or a bidet attachment with a feminine wash option, too (17% off)
Like the model above, this bidet attaches to your existing toilet. It's got two nozzles: one for a bum wash and one for an undercarriage wash that anyone who menstruates will especially appreciate. The third button activates the self-wash function so the nozzles are always clean for next time. Reviewers have given it a 4.5-star rating, with one saying "It's insane to me how inexpensive this is for the quality!"

Bottom line: Equals the most recent lightning deal prices, so it's a solid deal.
$23.99 at Amazon (regularly $28.99)
43
Amazon
A deeply discounted Martha Stewart anti-fatigue mat (up to about 37% off)
I routinely fall in love with anti-fatigue mats in other people's homes, and then go to buy one and get reminded they're pricier than I remember or expect, even though I know they make such a massive difference supporting the feet, back and legs. But with these air-infused mats from Martha Stewart on such deep sale, I'm finally getting my own. They're constructed from a durable textured stain-resistant top with a middle layer of memory foam and are on sale in colors including, blue, coffee brown, beige and mint green, in two kitchen-perfect sizes.

Bottom line: Several sale colors and sizes are the lowest they've been all year at Amazon.
$27.19+ at Amazon (regularly about $43+)
44
Amazon
A highly rated 300W portable power station that's great in emergencies (up to 34% off)
I own the similar Jackery Explorer 300 and bought this alternative model for my parents during July Prime Day, and was honestly impressed with it. It's slightly lighter than the Jackery, but has the same outputs and a similar backlit control panel and can also be recharged via wall outlet, car outlet or solar panels. Unlike Jackery's version, it's also got a three-level LED light and SOS mode. With hurricane season in full swing and gift-giving season on the way, it's a great time to pick one up at a discount.

Bottom line: Cheaper than the Prime Day price for the similar Jackery Explorer 300.
$164 at Amazon (regularly $219-$249.99)
45
Amazon
Or an even more powerful 1000 watt Anker power station with solar panels (40% off)
For RVs, camping, cabins and emergencies, this Anker 555 Powerhouse and solar panels will keep you up and running. With 1000 watts of power, it has the juice to run essential electronics, including a portable freezer. You can recharge it via wall or car outlet or the included solar panels, which connect with a single included cord and allow you to go fully off-grid. With a promise that this power station is built to last for 10 years' worth of use, Anker offers a confidence-boosting 5-year full-device warranty.

Bottom line: About $250 less than the Prime Day price on the similar Jackery Explorer 1000 with solar panels, with twice the number of AC outlets.
$899.99 at Amazon (regularly $1,499.99)
46
Amazon
Some class 1 wireless Beats Solo3 headphones (up to 27% off)
Powered by Apple's W1 chip, these Beats Solo3 headphones have earned a stellar 4.7 stars at Amazon from more than 67,000 ratings. They have class 1 Bluetooth connectivity and 40 hours of listening time, and a clever design that folds up compactly for easy portability. They also pair easily with both iOS and Android devices and have a built-in microphone for calls. They're on sale in several colors.

Bottom line: Except for the color rose gold, Amazon hasn't listed a price this low for these since last winter. We believe this is the first time all year the silver pair has been below $149.
$94.05 at Amazon (recently $129)
47
Amazon
Butter London's Horse Power nail rescue basecoat (30% off)
If you've been hoping for healthier-looking, stronger nails that don't stain under polish, this deal's for you. Butter London's Horse Power is a transparent basecoat with biotin, vitamin B and calcium to help fortify damaged nails, promote growth and prevent staining. (Butter's shiney polishes and tinted nail moisturizers are on sale, too.)

Bottom line: It's only dropped this low in 2023 twice before.
$12.60 at Amazon (regularly $18)
48
Amazon
A high-quality All-Clad D3 stainless steel cookware set (30% off)
All-Clad cookware is absolutely famous for its high-quality construction and performance, and this three-ply D3 set has rave reviews and a whopping 4.7-star rating on Amazon. This extremely useful combo includes a 10-inch fry pan, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 3-quart sauté pan with lid and a 6-quart stockpot with lid, and each piece is compatible with all stovetops including induction, oven-safe to 600 degrees and constructed with gleaming 18/10 stainless steel. You really cannot go wrong with this incredible cookware — especially at this price.

Bottom line: It's $150 off, a price not seen since lightning deals in July and last year.
$349.99 at Amazon (regularly $499.99)
49
Amazon
Or the same All-Clad quality in a hard-anodized nonstick set (30% off)
If you want to supplement your stainless steel with nonstick or need to replace some pre-2013 nonstick pans, this trio from All-Clad is perfect. The HA1 five-piece fry pan set includes an 8-inch pan, 10-inch pan with glass lid and 12-inch pan with glass lid. The heavy aluminum and stainless steel bases offer excellent heating and oven compatibility up to 500 degrees.

Bottom line: Lowest price we've seen at Amazon since lightning deals in July and 2022.
$104.34 at Amazon (regularly $149.99)
50
Amazon
A dishwasher-safe 8-piece pots and pans set from Calphalon (30% off)
This set of stainless steel pots and pans has everything you need: tri-ply construction for even heating, glass lids, stay-cool handles and completely practical sizes. It contains 8-inch and 10-inch fry pans, a 2.5-quart saucepan with cover, a 5-quart saute pan with glass lid and 6-quart stock pot with glass lid. Each piece is compatible with all stovetop types and the pots and pans are oven-safe to 450 degrees. Best of all, it's all dishwasher-safe.

Bottom line: The second-lowest sale of the year; it's regularly sold for $300.
$209.99 at Amazon (regularly $299.99)
51
Amazon
Or a classic nonstick 6-piece set from Calphalon (44% off)
Calphalon says this hard-anodized nonstick set will last up to 40% longer than its previous generation of Calphalon Classics thanks to a water-based nonstick formula it says creates an especially smooth surface. This combo contains 8-inch. and 10-inch frying pans along with a 12-inch all-purpose pan with glass lid and a 3.5-quart saucepan with glass lid. They have cool-touch handles and are dishwasher-safe.

Bottom line: Rarely on sale and never this cheap. Beats the previous Prime Day price by $24.
$99.99 at Amazon (regularly $179.99)
52
Amazon
A sweat-fighting seamless Champion sports bra (up to 50% off)
With moisture-wicking double-layered fabric, no seams and multiple areas with mesh ventilation, this medium-support racerback sports bra is truly designed to keep you comfortable as you sweat — and as dry as possible. Reviewers say it is indeed soft and stretchy, though you may want to size up.

Bottom line: It's $12.50 (in certain sizes and colorways).
$12.50 at Amazon (regularly $25)
53
Amazon
Some highly rated easy-care microfiber sheet sets (up to 61% off)
You might think sheets that can be this inexpensive must be terrible, but more than 469,000 ratings have given these "super soft" Amazon sheets 4.5 stars. They're produced in an OEKO-TEX-certified factory and promise durable microfiber that will have a snug fit on mattresses up to 16 inches deep. Reviewers say they're a good value for softness and easy care, making them a great choice for a spare set, kids or guest rooms. They're on sale in many colors and sizes.

Bottom line: It'd be hard to find soft sheets cheaper than this.
$10.23+ at Amazon (originally about $20+)
54
Amazon
A CC cream with SPF users swear by for great-looking skin (30% off)
If you've heard about It Cosmetic's famous Your Skin But Better CC cream foundation but you're more of a light-to-medium coverage person, you're in luck: Their Nude Glow variation is on sale today, too. It's a lightweight foundation and serum in one with a glowy finish and skin-loving ingredients including green tea, niacinimide and broad-spectrum SPF 40. It comes in 22 shades and has earned high marks: Amazon reviewers give it 4.5 out 5 stars. "It leave skin looking perfected with a hint of sheer glow," one wrote. "It’s awesome. I like a 'no makeup' look, but love the coverage and sun protection this provides. Great for any age!"

Bottom line: It's not frequently on sale, and hasn't been this low since May.
$32.90 at Amazon (regularly $47)
55
Amazon
Jumbo sizes of a beloved anti-aging shampoo and conditioner (30% off)
If you love value-sized bottles of your favorite products, you'll love getting 30% off Alterna's Caviar anti-aging shampoo and conditioner in sizes that might last the rest of our lives. Reviewers say these luxurious sulfate-free formulas are great for hair that's dry, brittle or frizzy or changing from menopause.

Bottom line: These are rarely marked down.
Shampoo: $56 at Amazon (originally $80)Conditioner: $57.40 at Amazon (originally $82)
56
Amazon
A 6- or 10-cup Brita pitcher for your fridge (up to 45% off)
There are two great Brita pitchers on sale. The space-efficient Brita Denali pitcher (pictured in red) can hold six cups of water and comes with a filter that's ready to go to work against lead, chlorine, mercury, microplastics and more. At just over 9 inches tall, it will fit even smaller refrigerators.

The 10-cup Everyday pitcher is less than 11 inches tall and comes with a Brita Elite filter that lasts twice as long as a standard Brita filter (it can take either one as a replacement). A SmartLight indicator will let you know when it's time!

Bottom line: Amazon's lowest list prices of the year so far.
6-cup: $13.20 at Amazon (regularly $23.99)10-cup: $28.26 at Amazon (regularly $41.79-49.79)
57
Amazon
A supremely useful Coway Airmega 200 air purifier (29% off)
I own two of these, and can confirm they're as great as their reviews and ratings say (in addition to its 4.7-star Amazon rating, Consumer Reports gives it a 5/5 for removing dust, pollen and smoke on high speed, owner satisfaction and predicted reliability, and it's one of Wirecutter's top picks for best air purifier). It can clean a room of 361 square feet in 12.5 minutes or a room up to 874 square feet in 30 minutes, and in its eco and auto modes, it will constantly monitor air quality and kick in or up when it detects impurities or pollution. The three-stage system includes a washable pre-filter, an odor filter and a HEPA filter (it'll let you know when it's time to clean or replace a filter, making maintenance wildly easy).

Bottom line: Amazon's lowest price of the year, according to the tracker we use.
$139.99 at Amazon (regularly $197)
58
Amazon
Or a bestselling, allergies-fighting Levoit 300S air purifier (30% off)
If you struggle with airborne allergens, this HEPA air purifier could be great for your bedroom or office. It can remove microscopic airborne allergens and particles including dust, pet dander, pollen, smoke and dust mite debris, possibly helping you combat symptoms. People really, really love this one: It's got a 4.7-star rating at Amazon. And because it's WiFi-enabled, you can control it via app or voice assistant if you have one set up.

Bottom line: The first lightning deal since last fall!
$104.99 at Amazon (regularly $149.99)
59
Amazon
An expert-approved Polk Audio Signa S4 wireless ultra-slim sound bar and subwoofer (35% off)
Earlier this year we asked filmmaker and audio expert Andrew Gormley about the best sound bars to buy for home TVs, and he said this wireless Polk Audio Signa 4 soundbar and subwoofer combo offered the best bang for the buck. "You get 3.1 sound with a woofer you can tuck away in a corner to really feel the movie you're watching," he said, noting the system supports Dolby Atmos surround sound. Polk Audio says the Signa 4's voice-adjust technology means you'll dialogue that's crystal clear. You can also connect to the sound bar with your phone or other devices.

Bottom line: It's only been under $300 once before in 2023.
$259.35 at Amazon (regularly $399)
60
Amazon
A six-piece patio set with fade-resistant cushions (58% off)
If your patio furniture is looking worse for wear, Prime Day can be a great time to grab replacements. This 6-piece Hanover Strathmere wicker-style set with cheerful cilantro green cushions includes two cushioned side chairs, two ottomans, a cushioned loveseat sofa and a coffee table with a tempered glass top. The foam cushions are 4.5 inches thick and covered in a stain-resistant and quick-drying outdoor fabric that resists fading. Assembly of the coffee table and minor assembly of the couch is required.

Bottom line: This year's previous sales never went been below $1,300 — nearly twice as high as today's price.
$699.99 at Amazon (regularly $1,647.28)
61
Amazon
A pair of clever under-bed fabric storage containers with windows and handles (32% off)
For extra linens, summer clothes or storing puffy winter items, these fabric under-bed storage containers will come in so handy. They have transparent windows on top so it's easy to see the contents, plus flat loop handles on three sides to they're easy to grab and tote around. They can be easier to store themselves when empty than hard plastic tubs.

Bottom line: Not quite the lowest price of the year by a few cents, but it's been a while since these were this cheap.
$19.38 at Amazon (lately $28.34)
62
Amazon
The super-popular Belif The True Cream Bomb moisturizers (30% off)
These effective moisturizers have been a favorite of skin care devotees for years now, it seems.

The water-based Aqua Bomb formula contains powerful hydrators like glycerin and squalane alongside antioxidants, minerals and ceramides. Reviewers with aging, combination and oily skin say it's worked for them.

The intensive Moisturizing Bomb formula is nourishing with panthenol and oat extract alongside glycerin and ceramides, and has earned raves from reviewers with mature combination, dry and sensitive skin and beyond.

Both versions comes in three sizes on sale, so you can grab the size that best works for you.

Bottom line: They haven't been priced this low at Amazon in months; the larger size wasn't on sale for Prime Day in July.
Aqua Bomb: $15.40+ at Amazon (originally $22-$52)Moisturizing Bomb: $15.40+ at Amazon (originally $22-$52)
63
Amazon
A faux leather monthly At-A-Glance calendar for 2024 (20% off)
For those of us who prefer a written calendar to a jumble on our smartphones, it's a great time to snag a monthly At-A-Glance for next year (if you're like me, you're already planning a winter vacation for which you need to jot down details for your sanity). With 9-by-11-inch pages, it's a great size for your desk and your eyeballs.

Bottom line: Cheapest price so far all year.
$18.76 at Amazon (regularly $23.45)
64
Amazon
A powerful compact Ninja blender our food editor loves even more than her Vitamix (25% off)
After my colleague Kristen Aiken — a culinary school grad and food editor, among other things — raved about her Ninja Foodi smoothie maker blender, I had to try it for myself. Guess what? It truly is fantastic. It has a much more compact footprint than my Vitamix, which is equally powerful but something I dread dragging out of my cabinet. This I can leave on my countertop, the blending jars are dishwasher-safe, and it blends everything I've ever asked it to within seconds (you don't have to just use it for smoothies, despite the name).

Bottom line: Cheaper than it is right now at Walmart, Best Buy and Target.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
65
Amazon
The cord-recognizing and self-emptying iRobot Roomba j6+ robot vacuum (34% off)
This vacuum can do just about everything, including identifying pet waste and cords and adjusting its path to avoid them. It also empties itself for up to 60 days at a time, maps your home and uses precision navigation to clean specific rooms or areas on command or on a schedule you set. Its edge-sweeping brush gets dirt along walls and corners, its brushes automatically adjust to different floor types, and it's got 10 times the suction power of some of Roomba's previous models, iRobot says. According to the company, you can set it up with Alexa and its mapping is so intuitive it can even respond to commands like "Clean by the refrigerator." It is like a Rolls Royce of robot vacs, and it's on sale today.

Bottom line: Amazon was offering its lowest price yet on this model earlier Tuesday, but that discount didn't last. You can still save $275, though, which is pretty good!
$526 at Amazon (originally $799.99)

Before You Go

Apple 9th generation iPad (24% off)

Prime Day Apple Deals

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE