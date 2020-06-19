Sir Ian Holm Remembered By Fellow Actors Following His Death, Aged 88

The acting world has paid tribute to Sir Ian Holm, following his death at the age of 88.

The Oscar-nominated actor – known for playing Bilbo Baggins in The Lord Of The Rings and Hobbit trilogies, among numerous other high-profile roles – died on Friday, after what his agent described as a “Parkinson’s related” illness.

Following the news of his death, a number of his fellow actors have been paying tribute, as have organizations like Bafta and the National Theatre.

PA Sir Ian Holm at the premiere of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

A statement posted on Bafta’s Twitter read: “We are very sorry to hear of the death of Ian Holm. Nominated for 6 BAFTAs in his wide-ranging and successful career across TV and film, he is pictured here winning the Supporting Actor award for his role in Chariots Of Fire in 1981.”

The National Theatre wrote: “We’re very sad to hear that Ian Holm has passed away. He was an extraordinary actor and we have wonderful memories of his performance at the National Theatre as King Lear.”

Stars including Robert Webb and Eddie Izzard have also been sharing their memories of Sir Ian on social media:

The great Ian Holm is dead. Wonderful actor and it’s so sad to see him go. Farewell, you did great work Sir -

I was sorry to hear this - what a splendid actor. He even managed to make F.R. Leavis sympathetic in a BBC2 Screen Two with, I think, @FredrikSewell as an annoying student. He could be very funny too. https://t.co/thQcNfYgpy — Robert Webb (@arobertwebb) June 19, 2020

RIP Ian Holm, a genius actor who brought considerable presence to parts funny, heartbreaking & terrifying. Thanks for Bilbo, Napoleon (twice), Sweet Hereafter, Big Night, Brazil and, of course the iconic Ash. "I can't lie to you about your chances, but... you have my sympathies." pic.twitter.com/tO9tcydVUK — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 19, 2020

Such sad news that the wonderful actor Ian Holm has died.I spent a few short months with him at the RSC in Stratford in 1966 and we played tennis together.A sweet man. — John Challis (@BeingBoycie) June 19, 2020

I was lucky enough to play Regan to the brilliant Ian Holm’s Lear. And then he agreed to be patron of my drama school. It’s been an honour sir. God bless . #ArtistsTheatreSchool — Amanda Redman (@redman1_amanda) June 19, 2020

We all have favourite memories of the wonderful #IanHolm. For me, he epitomised Sunday nights when I was 10 years old, the joy of his performance as Pod Clock in #TheBorrowers tinged with the sadness of impending school. #RIPIanHolm pic.twitter.com/vWGAZJkHux — George Rainsford (@georgerainsford) June 19, 2020

We’re grateful for every moment Sir Ian Holm spent at our Studios. His spotlight may have gone out, but his legacy shines on. pic.twitter.com/aDM8QBZrPc — pinewoodstudios (@PinewoodStudios) June 19, 2020

Remembering Ian Holm, a masterful performer of Shakespeare's plays. https://t.co/oLxge4tvg6 — ShakespeareInstitute (@ShakesInstitute) June 19, 2020

Long before playing Bilbo Baggins, Sir Ian’s role as Sam Mussabini in Chariots Of Fire earned him a special award at the Cannes Film Festival, a Bafta award and an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

He later found a new audience in the 1990s in the role of Pod in the TV adaptation of The Borrowers.

Sir Ian’s other screen credits included The Fifth Element, Alien, The Sweet Hereafter, Time Bandits, The Emperor’s New Clothes and The Madness Of King George.

He was also a celebrated theater star, winning critical acclaim for his role as King Lear at the National Theatre in 1998, as well as a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor as Lenny in The Homecoming.