Ian McKellen Gets Vaccinated And Injects Some Truth For Doubters

Ian McKellen was not acting when he got vaccinated against COVID-19 ― but the “Lord of the Rings” star still reached out to his audience.

“It’s a very special day,” McKellen wrote Thursday on Instagram (see the post below) with a photo of him giving the thumbs-up. “Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations.”

McKellen, 81, a two-time Oscar nominee who was a regular in the blockbuster “X-Men” franchise, took his shot at convincing vaccine doubters.

“The take up amongst the older generation will be 100% ― it ought to be ― because you’re having it not just for yourself but for people who you are close to ― you’re doing your bit for society,” he wrote.

“The Good Liar” actor attempted to spread more truth about the inoculation, saying it was painless and convenient.

“I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone,” he said. “I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine.”

According to the Daily Mail, McKellen received the vaccination Wednesday at Queen Mary University Hospital in London as part of the over-80 priority group. Health workers are also among the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech version.

McKellen, nominated for a 1984 Tony for “Acting Shakespeare,” might appreciate the name of the second person to get the vaccine: William Shakespeare, an 81-year-old who hails from the same county, Warwickshire, where the Bard was born. Shakespeare got his shot last week.