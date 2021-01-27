Feds: Trump Supporter With Pipe Bombs Discussed Targeting Twitter, Democrats

An extremist supporter of former President Donald Trump is facing federal charges after law enforcement raided his home and business in Napa County, California, and discovered dozens of weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and materials that could be used to build pipe bombs.

Ian Rogers, a 44-year-old auto repair shop owner previously charged with state offenses after his Jan. 15 arrest, is charged with the federal crime of unlawful possession of unregistered destructive devices after he admitted to authorities that he built pipe bombs.

Rogers, according to an FBI affidavit, claimed the pipe bombs were for entertainment purposes. But authorities said he had a sticker for the extremist group the “Three-Percenters” and had “intent to attack Democrats and places associated with Democrats in an effort to ensure Trump remained in office.”

Napa County Department of Corrections Ian Rogers

After raiding his home, the FBI found text messages on his phone discussing potential targets.

“We can attack Twitter or the democrats you pick,” Rogers allegedly wrote two days after the social media service permanently suspended Trump from the platform.

“We can attack Twitter and democrats easy right now burn they’re shit down,” Rogers allegedly wrote. “I want to blow up a democrat building bad.”

“I hope 45 goes to war if he doesn’t I will,” Rogers allegedly wrote.

The FBI said it believed Rogers’ messages showed an “intent to engage in acts of violence himself locally if there was not an organized ‘war’ to prevent Joe Biden from assuming the presidency.”

Rogers also discussed attacking the offices of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the FBI said.

Authorities also found a “White Privilege Card” made to look like a credit card. The card said it “TRUMPS EVERYTHING,” and includes the number “0045 0045 0045 0045,” in reference to Trump’s presidency.