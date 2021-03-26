New Jersey Gym Owner Offers Free Memberships To Those Who Refuse Vaccines

Annoyed about the Krispy Kreme deal that gives free donuts to people vaccinated against COVID-19, a New Jersey gym owner decided to offer free memberships to people who refuse to get vaccinated.
Ian Smith, who owns Atilis Gym in Bellmawr with Frank Trumbetti, made the offer earlier this week:
Last summer, Smith and Trumbetti were arrested for keeping their facility open, in defiance of a state order requiring that indoor gyms be closed. Although a New Jersey borough council later voted to revoke the gym’s business license, it re-opened anyway.
Last December, Smith bragged that he had racked up $1.2 million in fines for ignoring COVID-19 regulations.
Earlier this year, Smith was banned from American Airlines for refusing to wear a mask on his flight home after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.
Folks on Twitter had plenty to say about his offer:
