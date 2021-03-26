New Jersey Gym Owner Offers Free Memberships To Those Who Refuse Vaccines

Annoyed about the Krispy Kreme deal that gives free donuts to people vaccinated against COVID-19, a New Jersey gym owner decided to offer free memberships to people who refuse to get vaccinated.

Ian Smith, who owns Atilis Gym in Bellmawr with Frank Trumbetti, made the offer earlier this week:

In light of @krispykreme giving free donuts for receiving the CVD shot, here at @TheAtilisGym we are giving out free memberships to all who don’t get vaccinated. We believe in health - the real way - exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress. — Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) March 23, 2021

Last summer, Smith and Trumbetti were arrested for keeping their facility open, in defiance of a state order requiring that indoor gyms be closed. Although a New Jersey borough council later voted to revoke the gym’s business license, it re-opened anyway.

Last December, Smith bragged that he had racked up $1.2 million in fines for ignoring COVID-19 regulations.

Earlier this year, Smith was banned from American Airlines for refusing to wear a mask on his flight home after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.

Folks on Twitter had plenty to say about his offer:

Why are you in favor of getting Covid? — Jeff Gold (@JeffGold81) March 24, 2021

This is stupidity. While being healthy is a good thing in its own right, there have been plenty of “fit and healthy”people that have died from covid-19

If u don’t want a vaccine, whatever, but to encourage others to not get one- shame on u😑 — A Cupful of Happy (@thegoodnewscafe) March 24, 2021

I believe in good health as well, daily exercise, healthy eating, a good night's sleep and taking all the supplements you mentioned. I also believe in science. I am fully vaccinated and would not step one foot in your gym. — Hope for the future! (@kanderson478) March 25, 2021

how does someone prove they aren't vaccinated? — 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐢 (@ScooterBugDaddy) March 24, 2021

Unfortunately the members who go to the gym will not be the only ones this affects. They can spread it through the community. It could kill a perfectly innocent person. Let alone the hospital staff that will have to treat these people. — Michele (@NonnaMichele) March 24, 2021

