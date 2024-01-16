Ian Somerhalder Confirms He's Quit Acting: 'I Don't Miss Any Of It'

Ian Somerhalder has no regrets about stepping out of the spotlight.
The “Vampire Diaries” star attended a special screening of the documentary “Common Ground” in Los Angeles on Thursday and, speaking to E! News on the red carpet, addressed his decision to retire from acting.
“I loved what I did for a really long time,” Somerhalder said. “I don’t miss any of it. I love making films, and I just did it for so long. We had an amazing run.”
Directed by Josh and Rebecca Tickell, “Common Ground” takes an in-depth look at the “regenerative agriculture” movement and explains how the practice could help reverse the impact of climate change.
Somerhalder and his wife, Nikki Reed, are executive producers of the documentary, which features appearances by Laura Dern, Donald Glover and Jason Momoa, among other Hollywood A-listers.
The Louisiana native’s last on-screen role was the 2019 Netflix series “V Wars,” in which he played Dr. Luther Swann. Reed, a fellow actor best known for her portrayal of Rosalie Hale in the “Twilight” franchise, appeared alongside her husband in a handful of “V Wars” episodes.
The couple, who wed in 2015, are parents to a 6-year-old daughter, Bodhi, and an infant son. The family has been residing on a farm outside of Los Angeles.
“We’re farm people, we produce most of our own food,” Somerhalder said in a separate interview with E! News last year. “I live in my cowboy boots.”
Nonetheless, he still looks back on his acting years fondly, praising the “community” and “family” he experienced while on movie and television sets.
“But this is our 2.0 version, about to be 3.0 version,” he said Thursday as he gestured to Reed.
Watch Somerhalder speak with E! News about quitting acting at the 8-minute mark below.