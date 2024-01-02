Ian Ziering Breaks Silence After Violent 'Altercation' With Bikers Is Caught On Tape

Ian Ziering says he emerged “completely unscathed” after becoming ensnared in a “physical altercation” with a group of bikers in Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.
In a statement shared to his Instagram account Monday, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor said he and his 12-year-old daughter, Mia, were unhurt in the headline-making brawl, which was partially documented in a video published by TMZ.
“Yesterday, I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes,” he wrote. “While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.”
Though Ziering wasn’t injured, the incident has left him “deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace.”
“This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior,” he said in his statement. “As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient.”
He went on to urge law enforcement “to take decisive action against such lawlessness and provide the necessary resources to prevent future occurrences.”
The TMZ footage appears to show Ziering, best known for his portrayal of Steve Sanders on “90210,” exiting a parked car and shoving a man who had dismounted his mini bike in front of the vehicle. The scuffle escalates to include at least five people, who chase Ziering across the street as he continues to swing punches.
A second video, taken immediately after the incident and also published by TMZ, shows Ziering returning to his car and comforting his daughter.
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Ziering was listed as a victim on a battery report taken after the Sunday incident. Per local news channel ABC 7, the incident remains under investigation.