A Canadian gold miner uncovered a mummified, Ice Age-era wooly mammoth body during an excavation on Tuesday.

The young woolly mammoth, named “Nun cho ga” or “big baby animal” by the Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin First Nation band, is a discovery that joins a number of other Ice Age-era finds, according to a press release.

This mummified body has skin and hair, something that is considered rare.

People have found mummified mammoth remains in the past, including a partial mammoth calf uncovered in 1948 and an infant mammoth, similar in size to Num cho ga, found in Syria in 2007, CBS News reported.

Advertisement

Yukon paleontologist Dr. Grant Zazula said it has been a dream of his to come face-to-face with a “real woolly mammoth,” CBS News reported.