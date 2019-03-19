Fox Contributor: Comic Book For Undocumented Kids Incites 'Lawlessness'

During a “Fox & Friends” segment Tuesday, contributor Jedediah Bila expressed outrage over a comic book designed to teach undocumented immigrant children how to respond if approached by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

On Monday, the Sacramento Immigration Coalition announced the publication of “When ICE Comes Knocking,” which is set to be distributed around a handful of California counties to help inform immigrants of their rights

“What kind of message is this sending to kids, to everyone?” Bila asked, claiming “it helps kids avoid the feds and escape.”

In fact, the pamphlet, of which there is also an adult version, specifically tells children not to lie to authorities, and points out the importance of contacting an attorney and maintaining silence.

Former acting ICE director Tom Honan then called it a “sad day in America when they create a comic book that shows children how to protect your parents form law enforcement.”

“It’s asking for total lawlessness,” Bila falsely declared.

An "infuriate[d]" Jedediah Bila claims a know-your-rights comic book for undocumented youth is "advocacy for total lawlessness." Fox's Tom Homan calls the comic book "un-American." pic.twitter.com/XKbvU9vnXb — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 19, 2019

During a press conference unveiling the publication, the Sacramento group’s chair Janet Rodriguez said she was “really proud to see this moment come to fruition,” and urged the public to share the document.

Dwayne Campbell of the League of United Latin American Citizens, one of the project’s sponsors, has already distributed more than 1,000 copies.