Food & Drink

The Best Ice Cream For Dogs: 8 Expert-Backed Brands To Cool Off Your Pup

Some ingredients in "human" ice cream can be downright dangerous for your pet, but we have other options for chilly treats they’ll love.

On Assignment For HuffPost

It isn't great to share your cone of "human" ice cream with your pup, but there are plenty of cold treats they can safely enjoy.
Oleksandra Korobova via Getty Images
It isn't great to share your cone of "human" ice cream with your pup, but there are plenty of cold treats they can safely enjoy.

In case you haven’t heard, there’s now special ice cream just for dogs ― it usually comes in the form of a dry mix that you add water to and pop into your freezer. If you feel like that’s a little excessive, consider this: If the summer heat feels awful to you, imagine wearing a fur coat everywhere you go.

But think twice before you share a lick from your own cone. “While your dog would probably jump at the chance to share your sprinkle cone, human ice cream is not a good idea for them,” said veterinarian Rebecca Greenstein, veterinary medical adviser for Rover.

It turns out that “human” ice cream can cause anything from mild to life-threatening symptoms in dogs. Here are some of the top concerns:

Sugars and fats: “The high-fat, high-sugar content in ice cream can cause tummy upset and could even risk causing inflammation of the pancreas, known as pancreatitis, in some dogs, if ingested in large quantities,” Greenstein said.

Xylitol: “Some sugar-free ice cream products contain an artificial sweetener called xylitol, which can be horrifically toxic in dogs,” Greenstein said. Veterinarian Kelly Dunham explained: “Ingesting xylitol can cause a pet to go into a serious and sometimes deadly state of hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar. These signs can include lethargy or drowsiness, drunken-like behavior including incoordination, trembling and weakness, or even seizure or loss of consciousness in extreme cases. If you see signs of hypoglycemia in your pet, apply corn syrup to their gums. Then call your vet or seek emergent veterinary attention.”

Other potentially harmful ingredients: These include raisins, macadamia nuts and milk. “Most adult animals are lactose intolerant, meaning that they can’t process milk and dairy products appropriately,” Dunham said. “This can lead to significant stomach upset including vomiting and diarrhea.”

If your pet is overweight, take it easy with the treats

According to the nonprofit Association for Pet Obesity Prevention, obesity is now a major health concern for pets worldwide. Published studies indicate that up to 59% of dogs and cats are overweight, making obesity one of the most common medical disorders identified in veterinary practices.

Dunham concurred, saying: “In general, I don’t recommend giving your dog ice cream. Even doggie ice cream brands, which are safer for your pet, contain unnecessary calories, typically around 128 calories per serving. While this may not seem like a lot, it really adds up. For example, a healthy adult spayed or neutered 20-pound dog should be eating around 587 calories per day to maintain current weight, including all treats and food. One serving of doggie ice cream could be one-fifth of their calories for the day.”

Make your own treats

“Something I like to recommend for my furry patients is taking and making at-home snow cones, popsicles or frozen treats with their favorite flavors,” said veterinarian Ole Alcumbrac. “Of course, always be cautious about ingredients that are sensitive to your dog’s stomach.”

“It’s pretty easy to replicate the experience of a refreshing summer treat for your pup, without any of the risks of human ice cream flavors,” Greenstein said. “Our puppy Cliff is obsessed with ice cubes, and chases them all over the kitchen and the backyard while munching them. They’re cooling, entertaining and calorie free.” Dunham suggested adding a small amount of low-sodium chicken broth to make “doggie cubes,” but also advised: “Avoid large or whole cubes, as they can lead to tooth fractures.”

“A nice summer treat for dogs can be fruit popsicles,” said veterinarian Sarah Wooten, veterinary expert for Pumpkin Pet Insurance. “Safe choices include bananas, berries, melons and apples, which can be pureed with a little water, then poured into ice cube trays and frozen. You can add a bit of peanut butter, too.” No time to make popsicles? “Frozen bananas are another easy dog-friendly swap,” Greenstein said. “If blended, they have the sweetness and creaminess of ice cream, but none of the dairy or added sugar. It’s an easy, dog-friendly and guiltless go-to.”

Be cautious as you serve up all this ice-cold goodness, however. “Dogs can get brain freeze,” Wooten said. “If you have a dog who gobbles their food, cut the ice cream into small pieces and spread it out on a tray or plate.”

Dog ice creams the vets recommend

Here are some products that your dog might enjoy in moderation. Be sure to start slow and take it easy when you’re introducing something new, though. “Some pets may still experience some gastrointestinal upset when eating any new food or treat,” Dunham said.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Frozen Kongs
Dunham suggests putting peanut butter in a Kong dog toy, then freezing it: “Do it when you're leaving for work for the day, but make sure you’re accounting for those added calories.” Another Kong-filling idea came from her colleague and fellow veterinarian Chaundra Schofield: “Stuff the Kong with a mixture of canned dog food, dry dog food, canned pumpkin and fresh veggies like carrots or edamame, then freeze.”
$20.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Frosty Paws frozen dog treats
"If you must feed your pet ice cream, I recommend choosing one that's specifically made for dogs,” Dunham said. “Frosty Paws, made by Purina, has no dairy, sugars or xylitol.”

$4.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Pooch Creamery ice cream mix
"My cocker spaniel, Josie, absolutely loves Pooch Creamery just as much as I do for her," Alcumbrac said. "It's offered in many different flavors, and it's very safe for your pups."

$5.50 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Puppy Scoops ice cream mix
These mix-and-freeze treats come in peanut butter, maple bacon, vanilla, birthday cake and carob flavors.
$8.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
YumYum Social frozen yogurt dog treats
This product contains collagen for hip and joint support. Each kit comes with a packet of dry mix with sprinkles and four cups, enough for a "pet party."
$9.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Cooper's Treats pupsicle starter kit
This is a great "I'm bored" activity for the dog days of summer. Just add water to the pupsicle mix, pour into the silicone ice cube mold and freeze. The starter kit contains one jar of turkey and cinnamon pupsicle mix, one jar of beef and cheddar pupsicle mix and a paw-and-bone-shaped silicone ice cube mold.
$29.99 at Amazon
7
Hoggin Dogs ice cream mix for dogs
If you can't decide which flavor your dog will like best, consider this sample pack. Flavors include cheese, bacon, banana and peanut.
$8.99 at Amazon
8
Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry's Doggie Desserts
Who can resist Ben & Jerry's? Not us, and not our dogs, whether they're begging for Rosie’s Batch, made with pumpkin and mini cookies, or Pontch’s Mix, made with peanut butter and pretzel swirls. Still, you might want to reserve these for annual birthday celebrations or other special occasions, said Wooten: "They're a little high in calories."

Find a delivery partner near you.
$4.99 from Ben & Jerry's
Virbac C.E.T. enzymatic oral hygiene chews

The Best Dental Chews For Dogs, According To A Veterinarian

Popular in the Community

shoppingDogs Petsice cream

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Constantly Looking At Old Pictures Of Your Body? Read This Advice.

Home & Living

Are Your Text Messages Ever Really Deleted?

Food & Drink

Cooking Food From My Homeland Pulled Me Out Of A Deep Depression

Relationships

16 Sex Secrets From The Most Satisfied Couples

Wellness

Read This If You’re Panicking About Polio Headlines

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

You May Have Heard About Parechovirus. Here’s What To Know

Relationships

Couples Reveal Their 'Aha' Moments In Couples Counseling

Home & Living

A Soapy Romance Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This New Ryan Gosling Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Parenting

How To Prepare Your Child For Their First Flight Alone

Parenting

Help! My Kid Is Really Scared Of Getting Shots

Shopping

It's High Time You Got A Cooler That'll Actually Stay Cold

Shopping

Highly-Rated Callus Removers That'll Save Your Gnarly Summer Feet

Shopping

26 Stylish Swimsuits From Target You Should Buy For Your Upcoming Vacation

Shopping

5 Easy Cookbooks For The Type Of Cook Who Can Barely Fry An Egg

Shopping

22 Comfy And Work-Friendly Things For Anyone Going Back Into The Office

Shopping

7 Eco-Friendly Swaps I Tried And Loved

Shopping

The Best Beauty Products To Help You Nail A Summer Glow

Shopping

23 Items That'll Totally Expand The Amount Of Space You Have In Your Home

Shopping

The Best Summer Beach Reads To Snag While They're Hot

Parenting

You Need To Watch Out For These Signs Of Heatstroke In Children

Shopping

The Best Binoculars For Bird Watching, According To Birders

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In August

Work/Life

5 Signs Your Boss Is Deeply Insecure

Shopping

These 17 Gorgeous Airbnbs Are Begging You To Come To Colorado

Style & Beauty

Want Clear Skin This Summer? Make These Updates To Your Routine.

Shopping

Beat The Summer Heat With These Easy-To-Install Blackout Curtains

Wellness

Is It Too Hot To Take Your Dog Out? Here's What To Know Before You Go.

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In August

Shopping

26 Cleaning Products Under $15 That'll Bring A Tear To Any Clean Freak's Eye

Wellness

Here's How Quickly You Can Get Reinfected With COVID After Being Sick

Shopping

Do Butt Masks Actually Work? A Dermatologist Swears By This One.

Relationships

8 Things Happy Couples (Almost) Never Do

Travel

16 Of The Wildest Items TSA Spotted In People's Luggage

Style & Beauty

Why You Should Never Pluck Gray Hairs (It’s Not For The Reason You Think)

Wellness

Can The Newest COVID Variants Spread More Easily Outdoors?

Shopping

Cowboy Boots: The Unexpected Summer Shoe Trend

Home & Living

7 iPhone Photo Editing Tips And Tricks You May Not Realize You Can Do

Shopping

26 Stylish Things From Amazon That Reviewers Actually Say Are Their “Favorite”