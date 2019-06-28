31 Tweets That Reveal Our Ice Cream Obsession

As the saying goes, we all scream for ice cream.
Surveys over the years have shown that ice cream is one of America’s favorite desserts, garnering celebrity fans like Blake Lively, Ingrid Bergman and, perhaps most famously, former Vice President Joe Biden.
As summer is peak ice cream season, we’ve decided to round up 31 hilarious and relatable tweets about our obsession with the frozen treat.
Them: Listen to your body more.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) September 30, 2018
Body: You're old. And you want ice cream.
5-year-old: I'm running away.— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) June 26, 2019
Me: Why?
5: We don't have ice cream.
Me: Take me with you.
Me: *leaping into the seat behind the driver* FOLLOW THAT CAR— Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) March 5, 2019
Bus Driver: ma'am, I can't - *sees the ice cream truck I'm referring to, sets his jaw and guns the engine*
I just got cold while I was eating ice cream, so instead of stopping eating ice cream, I put on a jacket.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) April 3, 2016
an ice cream social, except someone gives me ice cream and then leaves me alone— Sammy Nickalls 🧚♀️ (@sammynickalls) August 1, 2018
Blizzard outside? Perfect temp for ice cream.— Elspeth Eastman (@ElspethEastman) January 27, 2019
It's not important that the answer to my problems wasn't at the bottom of this pint of ice cream. The important thing is that I tried.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) October 27, 2018
Just saw a guy walking down the street eating a gallon of ice cream right out of the container. I hired him as my life coach.— shauna (@goldengateblond) November 26, 2018
Dude just proposed an "ice cream crawl" as a first date. IS THIS A TRAP OR MY SOULMATE 💯— Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) July 26, 2018
Eating ice cream for dinner is what grown ups do. I am a grown up.— Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) August 1, 2018
My husband just bought ice cream with raisins. So, that was a fun marriage.— smerobin (@smerobin) March 12, 2019
*overheard from the other room— Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) December 17, 2017
8yo: Can I have an ice cream sandwich?
Grandma: Did you finish your dinner?
8yo: No
Grandma: Just one then
my family and i just got ice cream and were sitting on a park bench when some guy walked by and said, “isn’t it a little too early for ice cream” to which my son responds “could be worse. we could have beers” and i’ve never been more proud.— kim monte 🏳️🌈 (@KimmyMonte) July 7, 2018
just spooning my boyfriend— giraffe (@giraffevibe) June 12, 2015
out of his container
it’s ice cream
If you go to IKEA and don’t get an ice cream cone... who even are you?— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 28, 2018
Ice cream has a serving size. Who knew?— EnvyDaTropic™ (@envydatropic) April 20, 2018
Son: Can I eat ice cream whenever I want— The Dad (@thedad) June 26, 2019
Me: No you cannot! *getting excited* but I can!
i once went out with a dude whose fave ice cream flavour was mint choc chip. so you see for yourself how i escaped some real shit— Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) May 8, 2019
Me: I'm bored.— Abby Heugel (@AbbyHasIssues) October 25, 2017
Ice cream: You rang?
3-year-old: Can I have ice cream?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) May 18, 2018
Me: No. It's breakfast time.
3: Can we have ice cream together?
Me: How many scoops?
An elderly lady at Target asked me if I knew where the "unmentionables" were, so I brought her to the fat-free ice cream.— Erica (@SCbchbum) March 25, 2016
today we welcome the return of my favorite summer hobby: jabbing the surface of a still-too-hard tub of chocolate ice cream with an unlucky spoon in hopes that it will melt faster— Karen Chee (@karencheee) May 26, 2019
Nothing soothes the soul like seeing a huge muscular guy walking with a tiny ice cream cone— Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) December 3, 2016
The checker at the grocery store asked me in a surprised tone, "no ice cream today?" this is who I am now, this is my legacy.— Sarah (@thetigersez) October 7, 2015
I just thought about some Halo Top ice cream I had a few months ago and got pissed off all over again.— Akilah Green (@akilahgreen) June 10, 2019
The shortest amount of time known to man is what scientists call a "sundae second." It refers to the period of time between when your child says he is too full to finish dinner and when he asks for ice cream.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) December 20, 2017
My 3y/o is devastated that the room-temperature box of ice cream cones he has clutched since the supermarket contains no actual ice cream.— dadpression (@Dadpression) October 15, 2017
I bought 3 tubs of ice cream and my excuse was because it was on sale.— EnvyDaTropic™ (@envydatropic) June 10, 2019
Me: Ugh, I feel so sick after eating dairy.— Cathryn 🏳️🌈 (@AngryRaccoon2) September 10, 2018
Them: Want some peanut butter and chocolate ice cream?
Me: Fucking bring it.
6-year-old: Can I have ice cream?— James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) February 10, 2019
Me: There's snow on the ground.
6: That doesn't change how ice cream tastes.
I’d rather power through the slightly-more-than-I-should-eat end of an ice cream container than leave a disappointing amount for future me.— Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) September 14, 2018