Food & Drink

31 Tweets That Reveal Our Ice Cream Obsession

The frozen treat is a favorite among Americans, including former Vice President Joe Biden.

As the saying goes, we all scream for ice cream.

Surveys over the years have shown that ice cream is one of America’s favorite desserts, garnering celebrity fans like Blake Lively, Ingrid Bergman and, perhaps most famously, former Vice President Joe Biden.

As summer is peak ice cream season, we’ve decided to round up 31 hilarious and relatable tweets about our obsession with the frozen treat.

TwitterJoe Biden ice cream