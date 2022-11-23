Ice Cube Confirms COVID Vaccine Refusal Cost Him Massive Movie Paycheck

Ice Cube this week confirmed a 2021 report that he missed out on a $9 million movie role because he refused the COVID-19 vaccine that cast members were required to receive.

The rapper and actor, whose real name is O’Shea Jackson, said his opposition to the shot cost him his spot in the Sony comedy “Oh Hell No” co-starring Jack Black.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherfucking jab,” the former N.W.A. star told the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast in an episode released Monday.

“I turned down $9 million,” he continued. “I didn’t want to get the jab. Fuck that jab. And fuck y’all for trying to make me get it. So, you know, I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

Watch the video here:

“I didn’t turn it down,” Ice Cube clarified. “Those motherfuckers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just don’t give it to me. The COVID shot, the jab — didn’t need it.”

The rapper said he was now “hustling” on a few different projects.

Despite his resistance to the vaccine, Ice Cube actually promoted mask-wearing during the pandemic and donated thousands of face coverings to students.

He also released a T-shirt range to raise funds for frontline health care workers.

Over 12.7 billion doses of COVID vaccines have been given to people in 184 countries, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker. The shots have been proven generally safe and effective at preventing the worst outcomes of the virus.