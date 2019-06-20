There Should Be A Movie About John Singleton Casting Ice Cube In ‘Boyz N The Hood'

Ice Cube’s movie debut in “Boyz N The Hood” was years in the making, he said Wednesday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

The late director John Singleton casting Ice Cube involved the rapper bumping into Singleton ― who was a junior at the University of Southern California at the time ― backstage at “The Arsenio Hall Show,” a Public Enemy concert a year later, a spontaneous car ride, Ice Cube’s belief that he was “totally unqualified” and an unexpected call to his manager.