ICE Raids Have Already Begun In New York, Mayor Says

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’s getting reports that a nationwide crackdown on immigrants facing deportation is already underway in his city.

The sweeps were expected to start Sunday, but de Blasio tweeted on Saturday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency had already taken action in New York.

The mayor says ICE agents did not succeed in rounding up any residents of Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood and Harlem.

Receiving reports of attempted but reportedly unsuccessful ICE enforcement actions in Sunset Park and Harlem.@NYCImmigrants and advocates are connecting with residents and distributing resources door to door.



Remember: you have rights. Call 311 and say ActionNYC for help. pic.twitter.com/OZwpxlm30d — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 13, 2019

En un encuentro inesperado con un control de inmigración federal, recuerde que usted tiene derechos.



Si le preocupa que le separen de sus hijos, Ud. puede designar un cuidador alternativo ("tutor de reserva").



Llame al 311 y diga "Action NYC" o visite: https://t.co/dL9b24kemY https://t.co/8zvzabAkCS — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 13, 2019

Immigrants who’ve been given orders to leave the country are government targets in at least 10 cities.

Advocates are coaching them on their rights, including instructions not to respond if agents knock on the door unless shown a warrant signed by a judge.

The Democratic mayor has said his city would not cooperate with ICE.