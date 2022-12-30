Ice-T And Coco Austin Defend Viral Video of 7-Year-Old Daughter Amid Backlash

Coco Austin and Ice-T recently came under fire over a viral video of their 7-year-old daughter, Chanel, twerking. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Ice-T and Coco Austin are speaking up after coming under fire yet again over their parenting skills.

The criticism began after the TV personality posted an Instagram reel on Tuesday of her family doing TikTok dances while sporting coordinating Christmas pajamas.

In one clip their 7-year-old daughter, Chanel, joins the dance party by twerking in her best impersonation of Tina Belcher from the animated series “Bob’s Burgers.”

“Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in the middle to bust a move to make us laugh. She loves to joke,” the 43-year-old captioned the video.

The footage, which shows Chanel basking in the attention from her family as she laughs and dances while they cheer, sparked a debate among the model’s followers who questioned whether her dance moves were appropriate.

One Instagram user wrote, “I don’t find this ok, especially on social media. There’s so many sick minds out here, this child’s safety and privacy should be kept better. But, to each their own.”

Another commented, “That is a child. What is wrong with you?”

“SMH just whyyyy, this is not okay!” one commenter wrote.

Attempting to clarify the meaning behind the reel, Austin fired back to a commenter that Chanel’s dance moves were only, “making fun of a character from Bob’s Burgers,” Entertainment Tonight reports.

Other fans began doubling down in defense of the longtime couple, who tied the knot in 2002.

“Clearly she’s doing the Tina, y’all, simmer down and watch some Bob’s Burgers,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Shes having fun, stop analyzing everything! GO CHANEL GO CHANEL GO!!”

Ice-T, who has previously clapped back against criticism from other parents, stepped in seemingly to fend off the scrutiny with a post on his Instagram account. His post reads, “Everyone is going to hate you anyway ... so you might as well give them a reason.”

The “Law & Order: SVU” actor captioned the post, “Christmas is over.. My advice is you go into 2023 with THIS attitude if you want to WIN.”

Last month, during an appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show,” a teary-eyed Austin got candid about feeling like she’s “underneath a microscope all the time” over her parenting skills.

“I’m underneath a microscope all the time and you don’t hear what good you do,” Austin told Hall. “You don’t hear the goodness, you just hear a lot of bad. And I know I’m a good mother.”

Austin added, “I’ve dedicated the last six years, putting everything aside, my career, everything, just for her. And you just want a little love, you want a little respect from people.”

In September 2021, while speaking on “The View”, Ice-T also shared his thoughts about people on social media bashing their parenting.

“Rule one on the Internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet,” he said at the time.

“Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with,” Ice-T continued. “The Internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”