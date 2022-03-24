Ice-T was apparently robbed at a New Jersey gas station on Thursday night ― and he got Twitter users laughing as a result.
The rapper and “SVU” star explained in detail on Twitter what happened after he called the police ― and it was an experience that most people could relate to:
“I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night. After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down..... My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9…”
The rapper was, of course, referring to being robbed by high gas prices and not an actual assailant, but Twitter users were pumped by the tweet.
Still, some were skeptical.