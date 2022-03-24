Entertainment

Ice-T's Tweet About Getting Robbed At A Jersey Gas Station Fuels All The Love

Twitter admirers were pumped by the rapper's brief report.
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Rapper and "SVU" star Ice-T made short work of his gas station robbery report.
Rapper and "SVU" star Ice-T made short work of his gas station robbery report.
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Ice-T was apparently robbed at a New Jersey gas station on Thursday night ― and he got Twitter users laughing as a result.

The rapper and “SVU” star explained in detail on Twitter what happened after he called the police ― and it was an experience that most people could relate to:

“I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night. After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down..... My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9…”

The rapper was, of course, referring to being robbed by high gas prices and not an actual assailant, but Twitter users were pumped by the tweet.

Still, some were skeptical.

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Twitterice-tgas station