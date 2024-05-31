Ice-T Reacts To Lenny Kravitz's 9-Year Celibacy Journey: 'S**t's Weird To Me'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ice-T had a rather strong reaction to Lenny Kravitz’s recent revelation that he practices celibacy.

Mere hours after Kravitz said in an interview published Thursday in The Guardian that he’s abstained from sex outside of marriage and hasn’t been in a relationship for nine years, Ice-T couldn’t help but chime in. The former rapper was palpably confused.

“Hey….. If you’re a Guy and you can voluntarily go 9yrs without sex… You’re following the wrong page,” the gangsta rap pioneer and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” actor wrote on X, formerly Twitter, to virulent pushback.

Advertisement

“Why judge him, though? It’s his choice,” one person replied, adding: “I don’t think it’s fair to assume something is wrong with him just because he’s chosen to be celibate for a long period. I think there are many humans who can & do abstain … for various reasons.”

Ice-T, whose been married to actor Coco Austin for 23 years, stood his ground, however, replying bluntly: “Shit’s Weird to me….. I love to Fuck. A lot.”

The “Fly Away” singer explained in the interview that infidelity was a “curse” he inherited from his father, Sy Kravitz, who not only cheated on his mother but told a young Lenny that he’d eventually do the same thing.

Advertisement

Despite fans telling Ice-T (left) that Kravitz is on his own "journey," he replied: "F that Journey." ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images (left); Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“He became right,” Kravitz told the newspaper. “After the marriage, I became more like him. I was becoming a player. I didn’t like it. I didn’t want to be that guy. So I had to tackle that and it took years … [and] taking responsibility. Discipline. Not letting my own desires take over.”

The singer first mentioned his abstinence in 2008 and told Maxim that he was “looking at the big picture” and waiting for someone with the right “mind and spirit.” He later claimed the story got “blown out of proportion,” however, despite later returning to celibacy.

Even though he explained in Thursday’s interview that “it’s a spiritual thing” and despite social media users telling Ice-T that Kravitz is on his own “journey,” the hip-hop icon wouldn’t have it — and he told one user: “F that Journey.”