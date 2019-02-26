Watch As Lake Erie Sends A Massive 40-Foot 'Ice Tsunami' Crashing Ashore

A massive “ice tsunami” created a surreal scene on the shores of Lake Erie in both Ontario, Canada and near Buffalo, New York over the weekend.

High winds pushed ice through the Niagara River and into the lake, and eventually forced it ashore, creating what’s more formally known as an “ice shove” in Fort Erie, Canada and Hamburg, N.Y.

Storm chaser David Piano told CNN the ice wall was 40 feet high in spots and “starting to bulldoze trees and street lamps.”

@NiagParksPolice advising that @NiagaraParks Roads Department closing Niagara River Parkway near Mathers Arch. Strong winds blowing ice over the retaining wall from the lake. Drive with caution. Video courtesy @NiagRegPolice Insp. Garvey.... pic.twitter.com/RdXh5HYxfx — Niagara Parks Police (@NiagParksPolice) February 24, 2019

Similar scenes were reported elsewhere along Lake Erie, including at Hoover Beach in Hamburg, just outside of Buffalo. WGRZ, the local NBC station, said the ice shove hit 30 feet high in parts of Hoover Beach:

The Town of Hamburg Emergency Services says there is a voluntary evacuation of Hoover Beach due to ice shifting. Residents in Hoover Beach can expect the Woodlawn Fire Department to come door to door accounting for residents. pic.twitter.com/d58HJFGcEQ — WGRZ (@WGRZ) February 24, 2019

“This is the first time in my entire life I’ve seen it come this high and this close to the house,” longtime resident Jack Schultz told the Buffalo News. “It came up in sheets. It just layered it up to the wall. Then, when the (ice) boom broke, it took all the pressure out of here.”