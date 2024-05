Achieve Perfect Cold Brew Or Iced Coffee With One Of These Highly-Rated Options From Amazon

A Keurig iced coffee maker

If you're a Keurig fan, we have big news: It's not just for brewing hot coffee anymore. When brewing iced coffee, the Keruig K-Iced automatically adjusts the temperature, starting hot so it can deliver the best possible coffee flavor and then cooling off so it doesn't melt the ice.The Keurig K-Iced comes with three cup-size settings (8, 10, and 12-ounce) and is compatible with the K-cup universal coffee filter. A removable drip tray can be used to accommodate tumblers and travel mugs up to 11 inches tall, and hold a full "accidental brew" for easy cleanup. Randomly feeling a hot cup of coffee? Worry not, because this coffee maker can do that, too. And if you want iced coffee the next day, just press the "iced coffee" button."I have had a larger Keurig 2.0 for years (it still worked just fine), but I wanted an updated look for my coffee station and I had used this model while on vacation and really liked it," one reviewer wrote . "I like the slim water reservoir, it's easy to pop out and fill...it's a really nice looking product on my counter and takes up half the space my old 2.0 took up. I'm glad I upgraded to this model."