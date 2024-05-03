Achieve Perfect Cold Brew Or Iced Coffee With One Of These Highly-Rated Options From Amazon

Amazon

An ultra-simple mason jar brewer

If you've ever made cold brew at home without a machine, you know that the straining process can get a bit messy — but this simple system solves that problem. Just add your favorite grounds to the included basket, steep your brew in the fridge, and remove the basket when it's done. You can store the concentrate in the one-quart jar or drink directly from it on the go. The included lid comes with a convenient pouring spot. If you're looking for something extremely low-fi, this kit is right up your alley.