ShoppingCoffeedrinkscold brew

Achieve Perfect Cold Brew Or Iced Coffee With One Of These Highly-Rated Options From Amazon

Don't waste your money on an iced coffee maker that won't give you the brew of your dreams — grab one of these top-rated Amazon finds.
By 

On Assignment For HuffPost

Iced coffee maker from Amazon
Amazon
Iced coffee maker from Amazon

Whether you’re an admitted coffee snob or you just want a really good cup of joe that will get you fired up and ready for the day, having the right coffee maker to get the job done is key.

And now that the weather is warming up, those of us who don’t drink iced coffee year-round are getting ready to swap our steaming mugs for something colder and more refreshing.

The only problem with iced coffee season? Those store-bought cold brews add up (and aren’t always that good), which is why learning to brew the perfect cup of iced coffee at home is key. And that starts with the perfect iced coffee maker.

Below, we’ve rounded up the four highly-rated options from Amazon. And trust us—you can’t go wrong with any of these.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
An ultra-simple mason jar brewer
If you've ever made cold brew at home without a machine, you know that the straining process can get a bit messy — but this simple system solves that problem. Just add your favorite grounds to the included basket, steep your brew in the fridge, and remove the basket when it's done. You can store the concentrate in the one-quart jar or drink directly from it on the go. The included lid comes with a convenient pouring spot. If you're looking for something extremely low-fi, this kit is right up your alley.
$22.94 at Amazon
Amazon
A stainless steel cold brew maker with thousands of five-star reviews
Technically a cold brew maker (there is a difference between cold brew and iced coffee), this coffee maker will deliver a cup of coffee that's 70% less acidic than traditional coffee or iced coffee.

Ovalware's stainless steel, dishwasher-safe cold brew features an airtight seal you can store ready-to-drink cold brew in your fridge for up to two weeks. Not into coffee? You can also easily brew hot or iced tea in this carafe.
$35.99 at Amazon
Amazon
A Mr. Coffee single-serve iced coffee maker
This Mr. Coffee single-serve iced coffee maker comes with a tumbler, making it an easy go-to for busy mornings.

Thanks to Mr. Coffee's simple measuring system, you'll be able to brew the perfect tumbler of iced coffee in under four minutes. It brews a perfect calibrated amount of hot coffee, which can then be dispensed over a full tumbler of ice for a refreshing cold, caffeinated beverage.

Reviewers are obsessed with the simplicity of this machine. "The insulated cup with the fill line and the measuring scoop makes a perfect cup of iced coffee-way better tasting and much colder than brewing a cup of coffee and pouring it over ice," a reviewer wrote. "It was worth the small cost of having a separate machine. I keep it in my home office. Cheap, but quite useful."
$26.40 at Amazon
Amazon
A high-tech electric cold brew maker
If you're not familiar with the process of making cold brew, it's generally a lengthy one. Unlike iced coffee, cold brew never starts out hot — so it typically has to sit for 12 to 24 hours before it's ready to drink.

This electric cold brew simplifies that process by giving you the ability to have ready-to-drink cold brew in minutes. You can choose from four different brew strengths, all of which will take different amounts of time to prepare.

This cold brew is made to last, too: You can store it in the fridge for up to 10 days. It also includes a self-cleaning function that flushes out residual coffee and cleans it with fresh water.

"I have bought several cold brew makers and have found this one to be one of the best," a reviewer wrote. "It’s so good, I bought an extra one for work."
$79.99 at Amazon
Amazon
A Keurig iced coffee maker
If you're a Keurig fan, we have big news: It's not just for brewing hot coffee anymore. When brewing iced coffee, the Keruig K-Iced automatically adjusts the temperature, starting hot so it can deliver the best possible coffee flavor and then cooling off so it doesn't melt the ice.

The Keurig K-Iced comes with three cup-size settings (8, 10, and 12-ounce) and is compatible with the K-cup universal coffee filter. A removable drip tray can be used to accommodate tumblers and travel mugs up to 11 inches tall, and hold a full "accidental brew" for easy cleanup. Randomly feeling a hot cup of coffee? Worry not, because this coffee maker can do that, too. And if you want iced coffee the next day, just press the "iced coffee" button.

"I have had a larger Keurig 2.0 for years (it still worked just fine), but I wanted an updated look for my coffee station and I had used this model while on vacation and really liked it," one reviewer wrote. "I like the slim water reservoir, it's easy to pop out and fill...it's a really nice looking product on my counter and takes up half the space my old 2.0 took up. I'm glad I upgraded to this model."
$99.90 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING