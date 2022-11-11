Actor Kevin Conroy, who was best known for voicing Batman in various animated TV shows, died Thursday after a brief battle with cancer. He was 66.

The first report of Conroy’s passing came from actor Diane Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy opposite Conroy in the “Batman: The Animated Series,” before being confirmed by Warner Bros. in a press release.

Conroy first took on the role as the caped crusader in the classic ’90s TV series “Batman: The Animated Series.”

Over the years, he voiced Bruce Wayne/Batman in numerous projects, including “Justice League Unlimited,” “Batman Beyond” and the award-winning “Batman: Arkham” video game franchise.

Earlier this year, he voiced his final role as the titular character in the Warner Bros. crossover fighting game “MultiVersus.”

The statement from Warner Bros. reads in part:

“Actor Kevin Conroy, the most beloved voice of Batman in the animated history of the character, died Thursday at age 66 after a short battle with cancer.”

“He would establish never-to-be-broken records as the quintessential voice of Batman, bringing the super hero to animated life in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films – highlighted by the acclaimed Batman: Mask of the Phantasm; 15 animated series, spanning nearly 400 episodes and more than 100 hours of television; as well as two dozen video games,” the statement continued.

According to the release, Conroy — who was born in New York and raised in Connecticut — attended Juilliard, where he was a roommate of Robin Williams.

Fans of the beloved actor have been pouring out heartfelt tributes in his honor, including from “Batman: The Animated Series” writer and producer Paul Dini:

DC Comics showed love for Conroy on Twitter, writing: “DC is deeply saddened at the passing of Kevin Conroy, a legendary actor and the voice of Batman for multiple generations. He will be forever missed by his friends, family, and fans.”

DC is deeply saddened at the passing of Kevin Conroy, a legendary actor and the voice of Batman for multiple generations. He will be forever missed by his friends, family, and fans. https://t.co/GgdfYvoKVL pic.twitter.com/pSy8h29h6r — DC (@DCComics) November 11, 2022

Several other fans and friends of Conroy voiced their adoration for the actor, including actor Tara Strong, who played Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in “The New Batman Adventures” and “Injustice” co-creator Ed Boon.

I don’t have the words. Not today. My heart is broken. There will never be another. He IS #Batman. #RIPLEGEND pic.twitter.com/hJcUVEVeWm — tara strong (@tarastrong) November 11, 2022

So sad to hear about Kevin Conroy. He was THE voice of Batman for generations, including our INJUSTICE games.



So iconic. What a loss. RIP :( pic.twitter.com/JpgRwIGDAh — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 11, 2022

He is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, sister Trisha Conroy and brother Tom Conroy.

See more tributes to the actor below.

In my mind, only two men have ever defined what it means to be Batman. To know they're both gone now is heartbreaking to say the least. RIP Kevin Conroy & Adam West. pic.twitter.com/fhiI5ml3eP — Kaelan Ramos (@KaelanRamos) November 11, 2022

Devastating news. Kevin Conroy has passed away, at the age of 66.. Thank you for everything, Mr. Conroy. All the memories. Moments. For being Our Batman. Your kindness. For making an impact on all of our lives. For just being You. You will always be missed..

Forever Our Batman. pic.twitter.com/FxhE64iWU9 — Batman: TAS (@TheAnimatedBat) November 11, 2022

Rest in power Kevin Conroy, thank you for absolutely everything you have done for us 😔🦇🖤 pic.twitter.com/GqzWLsEN6V — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) November 11, 2022