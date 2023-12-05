Idaho Man Charged In Killing Of Pregnant Wife; Couple's Baby Also Found Dead

An Idaho man accused of killing his pregnant wife and kidnapping their 10-month-old son, later found dead, was charged with murder Monday.

Jeremy Albert Best, 48, is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Kali Jean Randall at their home in Victor on the night of Nov. 30 and then fleeing with their baby boy, Zeke. An Amber Alert was issued, and on Saturday morning authorities arrested Best 50 miles away.

In a news release, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office said that hunters had notified police about a naked man in a sleeping bag making “odd statements” on the side of the road. Sheriff’s deputies identified the man as Best and said they located his black Chevy SUV down an embankment off the roadway. They found Zeke’s body nearby, authorities said.

Kali Randall holds her son, Zeke, in a self-portrait posted on Instagram. Kali Randall

Best is charged with two counts of murder in the death of his wife, who was 28 weeks pregnant, according to a criminal complaint obtained by HuffPost. Authorities did not say how or exactly where Zeke died, and as of Monday, Best had not been charged in relation to his death.

Sheriff’s deputies had responded to another incident regarding Best earlier Thursday, less than 12 hours before his wife was shot at their home near the Wyoming border. In a previous news release, the sheriff’s office said Best had been walking around nude in a general store about 25 miles from their home. He was examined by EMTs and taken by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a “medical and mental health” evaluation, the news release stated. A spokeswoman for the medical center did not respond to a request for clarification from HuffPost but confirmed to East Idaho News that he had been discharged that afternoon.

Zeke Best was found dead near his father's SUV, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A 911 call was placed from Best and Randall’s home at 11:39 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the call and found Randall’s body. The dispatcher reported hearing arguing before the call ended, authorities said.

According to court documents reviewed by the East Idaho News, a woman in the 911 call can be heard repeating “Jeremy” and “Jeremy, no.” In the call, recorded before the dispatcher answered, a male voice then responds, “Get the fuck back, you’re gonna get shot,” followed by “I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Kali Randall shared a self-portrait with one of her dogs on Facebook. Kali Randall

Randall, a gifted photographer, documented her travels, her pet dogs, wildlife and striking natural landscapes on her blog, website and social media accounts. The Wisconsin native wrote that she was drawn to the mountains and was “deeply inspired by the land.” She was an avid snowboarder, wellness coach and silversmith, and she sold jewelry on her website, Kalico Forest.

Randall wrote in a March 2021 Instagram post that she and her “dude” (Best appeared in photos she posted at this time) shared a “cozy home” with three dogs, two cats and 17 chickens.

The couple married in September 2022, Randall said on Facebook. In August, in her last Instagram post, she said she had added “homemaker and mother” to her “resume.”

Best appeared in court Monday via Zoom and sobbed as the charges, which included a third count of using a firearm during the commission of a crime, were read against him. He repeatedly rubbed his hands through his hair and appeared to be shirtless.

At his public defender’s request, the judge ordered that Best undergo a competency evaluation.

Best is being held without bond and faces up to 10 years to life imprisonment or death if convicted on the murder charges. The prosecution has 60 days after Best enters a plea to state whether it plans to pursue the death penalty.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.